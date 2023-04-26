Sharjah Police seize Captagon pills and hashish worth Dh23.5m in twin raids

Sharjah Police thwarted a major drug plot aimed at selling three million Captagon pills and 120 kilograms of hashish with a combined value of Dh23.5m.

Officers seized the haul of drugs and made 24 arrests during raids carried out with the support of police forces across the Emirates.

Captagon is widely regarded as the most in-demand narcotic in the Middle East.

Millions of pills are intercepted by customs officials in the Gulf every month as the region continues operations against drug trafficking.

Criminal gangs from Bulgaria and Turkey are believed to have helped to introduce Captagon to the Middle East, where production has flourished in territory beyond the control of authorities in fragile states such as Syria and Lebanon.

Sharjah's anti-narcotics team took action after being alerted about the activities of two gangs operating under a criminal network known as the Black Bags.

They formed two task forces and set up plans to make arrests in two synchronised operations.

The first focused on tracking a group of Asian suspects while the other monitored a gang of Arab suspects who were planning to distribute narcotic pills across the country.

Sharjah Police have arrested 24 members of a criminal gang and seized 120kg of hashish and three million Captagon pills, valued at more than Dh23.5 million. Photo: Sharjah Police

“Acting on the intelligence, anti-drug agencies from Sharjah Police, Dubai Police General Command, and Ajman Police General Command joined forces to apprehend the suspects,” said Lt Col Majid Al Asam, director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police.

Police learnt that the gang members they arrested were acting under the instructions of a drugs boss based overseas.

Those arrested have been referred to prosecutors for further legal action.

“The success of these operations is attributed to the ongoing co-operation between the UAE's anti-drug agencies and their readiness to tackle drug-related cases,” the senior officer said.

Sharjah Police urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities to their hotline on 800 4654 or via email at dea@shjpolice.gov.ae.

The fight against the Captagon trade - in pictures