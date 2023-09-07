Abu Dhabi Police arrest two over possession of 5kg of cocaine

Two men in Abu Dhabi have been arrested for being in possession of five kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.

The suspects, one Latino and the other an Arab, had allegedly planned to distribute the drug in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Police said the result came after a planned operation where both suspects were put under surveillance before being arrested.

"The operation was executed through proactive monitoring and confirmed information," said Brig Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, director of the anti-narcotics department at Abu Dhabi Police.

No further details of the drug seizure have been released.

Brig Al Dhaheri said the force is committed to combatting drug smuggling through various modern methods, using smart technology and highly trained officers.

"We have had distinguished success in thwarting the plans of drug traffickers who do not hesitate to use various criminal methods to target our society and our youth," he said.

He urged community members to help the fight against drug smuggling by calling Abu Dhabi Police's Aman phone service on 800 2626.

The UAE takes a tough stance on drug trafficking, with police and customs teams thwarting major drug operations in recent years.

In the past three years, the Ministry of Interior has blocked more than 2,800 social media accounts that were found to be promoting drugs.

Last month, a man was arrested on suspicion of smuggling more than 48 tonnes of drugs into the capital.

The suspect, from an Asian country, is said to have stored the narcotics and painkillers in a warehouse in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Police put him under surveillance before making an arrest.