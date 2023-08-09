Dubai Police arrest reckless drivers caught performing stunts in rainy weather

Dubai Police have arrested a group of drivers who were captured on video performing dangerous stunts in a rain-soaked car park.

Footage showing three cars engaged in dangerous manoeuvres during rainy weather this week went viral on social media.

The video shows a black 4x4 and a Toyota pick-up doing doughnuts and drifting on the wet roads.

Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, said officers identified the vehicles and arrested the drivers.

“We take the safety of our roads and the well-being of the people very seriously,” Brig bin Suwaidan said on Wednesday.

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated. Reckless driving not only endangers the lives of those involved but also undermines the efforts of law-abiding citizens to create a safe environment for all.

“They made multiple offences such as stunts, reckless driving, causing chaos and driving a noisy vehicle.”

The motorists were fined and their vehicles were impounded.

“Some drivers insist on performing stunts despite our continued warnings,” he added.

Dubai Police have urged the public to report any similar incidents promptly and to contribute to creating a culture of responsible driving in the emirate.

Under UAE traffic law, reckless driving incurs a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and the impounding of the vehicle for 60 days.