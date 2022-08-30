Dubai Police urge caution after 12 jaywalkers die crossing high-speed roads

Law enforcement agency says a dozen pedestrians have died since January

United Arab Emmirates - Dubai - Jul 02 - 2009 : Jaywalkers cross the street on Umm Suqeim Rd near the Mall of the Emirates. ( Jaime Puebla / The National ) *** Local Caption *** JP 06 JAYWALKERS.jpg
Ali Al Shouk
Aug 30, 2022
Dubai Police has urged people to follow traffic rules after jaywalkers were caught crossing high-speed motorways.

Out of the 192 traffic incidents involving pedestrians reported in the first half of this year, 12 jaywalkers were killed and 199 others were injured.

Brig Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the Traffic Department, said distracted driving, speeding and crossing roads at unauthorised points were the main reasons behind the accidents.

“Some people don’t understand the importance of crossing safely,” he said.

“We caught some carelessly crossing roads even though there was a crossing point or a bridge a few metres away. There were people trying to cross highways with 120 kilometres per hour speed limit.

“Motorists should be alert all the time as they can avoid accidents even if it's the fault of the pedestrian.”

Police data show there has been an increase in the number of such accidents when compared to the same period in 2020.

In the first half of last year, there were 120 accidents involving vehicles and pedestrians that resulted in 11 deaths and 116 injuries.

Brig Bin Suwaidan said that 9,416 traffic fines have been issued to jaywalkers since January.

In the UAE, jaywalking carries a fine of Dh400 and drivers who do not give way to pedestrians at zebra crossings could receive a Dh500 fine and six black points on their licence.

Updated: August 30, 2022, 4:37 AM
