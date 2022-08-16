Two killed and 11 injured in road accidents in Dubai over the weekend

Two people died at the weekend after the car they were travelling in crashed into oncoming traffic on a busy Dubai road.

The driver of the vehicle tried to make a U-turn but failed to notice cars on the other side of the road. As the driver pulled out, the vehicle was struck by another.

Col Juma bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, said the fatal incident occurred on Saturday on Al Edaa Street behind the Crown Plaza Hotel.

The driver and passenger died while four people in the other vehicle sustained serious injuries. The age and nationality of the victims were not disclosed.

“Two people were killed and four other passengers were injured and taken to hospital,” Col Suwaidan said.

“The driver entered the junction without making sure if the road was clear.”

Another seven people were injured in accidents across the emirate on Friday and Saturday.

One accident occurred on Emirates Road towards Sharjah, when a lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, swerved and flipped the vehicle over. The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

Read more Two killed in Dubai road accidents during Eid Al Adha

A second accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road before the Dubai-Al Ain bridge on the way to Abu Dhabi.

A motorcyclist travelling at speed failed to keep a safe distance from other traffic and collided with a car. The motorcyclist sustained moderate injuries.

“[A] third accident took place on Al Khail Road towards Abu Dhabi, when the driver fell asleep,” Col Suwaidan said.

“His vehicle swerved and flipped over, [causing several injuries].”

In another accident on Saturday a vehicle swerved suddenly to the right and crashed into another vehicle. The second vehicle hit a lamppost and ran over a pedestrian, who suffered severe injuries.