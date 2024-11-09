A driver was caught reading a newspaper while on the road in Dubai. Photo: Dubai Police
A driver was caught reading a newspaper while on the road in Dubai. Photo: Dubai Police

News

UAE

New smart cameras in Dubai catch driver using two mobile phones at once

Another was spotted reading a newspaper by the technology, which police say is part of efforts to improve road safety and reduce distracted driving

Anam Rizvi
Anam Rizvi

November 09, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today