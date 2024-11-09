New smart cameras in Dubai catch driver using two mobile phones at once

New smart cameras have helped Dubai Police catch a driver using two mobile phones at once and another reading a newspaper while on the road. In a video posted on their official social media channels, Dubai Police said the tech will be able to detect violations even if a vehicle’s windscreen is tinted. The investment in smart technology is aimed at boosting road safety in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, said Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commander-in-chief for operations at Dubai Police. The technology can catch drivers who use mobile phones, don't wear seatbelts or are distracted. "The use of these technologies supports Dubai's objective of becoming a global leader in traffic safety and aligns with the strategic goal of reducing road accident fatalities," said Maj Gen Al Mazrouei. Dubai Police have been working to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, and they regularly release educational videos promoting safe driving practices. Distracted drivers in Dubai caught using <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/22/drivers-in-dubai-caught-using-mobile-phones-can-have-vehicles-seized-for-30-days-under-new-crackdown/" target="_blank">mobile phones</a> while behind the wheel face having their vehicles seized for up to 30 days under a new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/07/06/dubai-motorists-caught-jumping-red-lights-face-dh50000-fee-to-get-their-cars-back/" target="_blank">traffic crackdown</a>, <i>The National </i>reported in October. Previously, motorists found using mobile phones while driving could be fined Dh800 ($217) and receive four traffic points on their licence. Road users putting other drivers at risk by swerving suddenly, tailgating or practising poor lane discipline also face stiffer penalties under the new laws. Six people were killed in road accidents in the first eight months of last year by drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel, according to Dubai Police figures shared in October 2023. Police recorded 35,527 distracting driving offences in this period, with 50 people injured as a result. The number of road accidents in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> rose by 11 per cent last year, compared to 2022. Statistics from<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/08/01/uae-minister-launches-nationwide-road-safety-drive/" target="_blank"> the Ministry of Interior </a>released in May this year show there were 4,391 traffic accidents in 2023, up from 3,945 in 2022. These accidents resulted in 352 deaths, a slight increase from 343 in 2022. Figures show <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/26/abu-dhabi-police-release-crash-video-warning-against-stopping-in-the-middle-of-motorways/" target="_blank">accidents in Abu Dhabi </a>caused 133 deaths and 1,850 injuries, compared to 121 deaths and 2,607 injuries in Dubai. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/12/17/three-emiratis-killed-and-one-injured-after-suv-hits-road-barrier-in-sharjah/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a>, 34 people died in traffic accidents last year and 387 were injured. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/19/emirati-man-dies-after-ras-al-khaimah-road-crash/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah authorities</a> recorded 30 road deaths and 326 injuries. There were 16 road deaths in Umm Al Quwain and 63 injuries, 11 crash deaths in Ajman and 133 injuries, while Fujairah recorded seven road deaths and 202 injuries.