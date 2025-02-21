Dubai Police arrest biker for speeding at 300kph on Sheikh Zayed road

A biker has been arrested after reaching speeds of up to 300kph on one of Dubai's busiest motorways. The motorcyclist first filmed themselves as they sped through traffic at about 190kph on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), the main artery in the city, before accelerating to 330kph later on. The speed limit on the E11 is 120kph, with drivers allowed a 20kph buffer. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/20/driver-in-dubai-arrested-for-speeding-at-220kph-on-e311-motorway/" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> shared the video the biker recorded, which shows speedometer readings as the motorcycle rapidly makes its way. The motorcycle was impounded, authorities said. "To curb reckless driving and ensure road safety, Dubai Police arrested a young motorist for speeding at 300km/h, putting his life and others at risk," Dubai Police said in a warning accompanying the video. "Under Decree No. (30) of 2023 on vehicle impoundment, the fine for releasing an impounded vehicle can reach up to AED 50,000." In September, Dubai Police arrested a driver for speeding at 220kph on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (E311) and filming the stunt. He was spotted by a police patrol during the early hours, but the officers' attempts to stop him only prompted him to speed further. Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, told <i>The National at the time that </i>additional patrols were called in to secure the road and stop the driver. He was been transferred to prosecutors for legal action and the car has been impounded. Speeding remains a significant concern in road safety. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60kph will lead to a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points, as well as vehicle confiscation for 30 days. Lesser speeding offences also carry penalties, reflecting the importance of adhering to set limits. Speeding by no more than 30kph over the maximum speed limit results in a Dh300 fine and no black points. Drivers and motorcyclists who run against red lights risk a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 black points, while heavy vehicle drivers face a fine of Dh3,000 and a one-year licence suspension for the same offence. Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of road regulations. The number of points given depends on the offence. If a driver receives 24 black points within the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the rule breaches. There are 143 federal traffic laws listed on the <a href="https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/wps/portal/home/opendata/fines/!ut/p/z0/04_Sj9CPykssy0xPLMnMz0vMAfIjo8zi_T29HQ2NvA18_V2NzQwCA_y9Ayy83Y3cTU30g1Pz9AuyHRUBDwd0dQ!!/#:~:text=Driving%20in%20a%20way%20that%20harms%20public%20or%20private%20properties.&text=Driving%20under%20the%20influence%20of%20narcotic%2C%20psychotropic%20or%20similar%20substances.&text=Driving%20a%20heavy%20vehicle%20in,lives%20and%20safety%20of%20others.&text=Heavy%20vehicle%20driver%20causing%20his%20or%20another%20vehicle%20to%20overturn.">Dubai Police website</a>, with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension. They apply to all Emirates. If your car is impounded, there are additional fees to release it. These can reach up to Dh100,000 ($27,200), depending on the offence. For more information, you can read <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/08/24/traffic-fines-black-points-dubai-accident-free-day/"><i>The National’s</i> guide to black points</a>.