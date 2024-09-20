A screenshot from the video that shows the driver speeding at 220kph on Dubai's E311 motorway. Photo: Dubai Police
A screenshot from the video that shows the driver speeding at 220kph on Dubai's E311 motorway. Photo: Dubai Police

News

UAE

Driver in Dubai arrested for speeding at 220kph on E311 motorway

Motorist filmed stunt and has been referred to prosecutors for legal action

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

September 20, 2024