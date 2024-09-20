Driver in Dubai arrested for speeding at 220kph on E311 motorway

Dubai Police have arrested a driver for speeding at 220kph on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and filming the stunt. He was spotted by a police patrol during the early hours of Wednesday, but the officers' attempts to stop him only prompted him to speed further. Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, told <i>The National </i>additional patrols were called in to secure the road and stop the driver. He has been transferred to prosecutors for legal action and the car has been impounded. Sharing the footage of the driver's video on their official channels, Dubai Police said his reckless act "endangered both his safety and the lives of other road users". "According to the UAE law, he will need to pay Dh50,000 to have his car released," Maj Gen Al Mazrouei added. The speed limit on the E311 is 110kph, with drivers allowed a 20kph buffer. Speeding remains a significant concern in road safety. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60kph will lead to a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points, as well as vehicle confiscation for 30 days. Lesser speeding offences also carry penalties, reflecting the importance of adhering to set limits. Speeding by no more than 30km/h over the maximum speed limit results in a Dh300 fine and no black points. Drivers and motorcyclists who run against red lights risk a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 black points, while heavy vehicle drivers face a fine of Dh3,000 and a one-year licence suspension for the same offence. Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of road regulations. The number of points given depends on the offence. If a driver receives 24 black points within the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the rule breaches. There are 143 federal traffic laws listed on the <a href="https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/wps/portal/home/opendata/fines/!ut/p/z0/04_Sj9CPykssy0xPLMnMz0vMAfIjo8zi_T29HQ2NvA18_V2NzQwCA_y9Ayy83Y3cTU30g1Pz9AuyHRUBDwd0dQ!!/#:~:text=Driving%20in%20a%20way%20that%20harms%20public%20or%20private%20properties.&text=Driving%20under%20the%20influence%20of%20narcotic%2C%20psychotropic%20or%20similar%20substances.&text=Driving%20a%20heavy%20vehicle%20in,lives%20and%20safety%20of%20others.&text=Heavy%20vehicle%20driver%20causing%20his%20or%20another%20vehicle%20to%20overturn.">Dubai Police website</a>, with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension. They apply to all Emirates. If your car is impounded, there are additional fees to release it. These can reach up to Dh100,000 ($27,200), depending on the offence. For more information, you can read <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/08/24/traffic-fines-black-points-dubai-accident-free-day/"><i>The National’s</i> guide to black points</a>.