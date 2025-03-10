The woman, who was identified only by the initials RH, was tried at Dubai Criminal Court.
The woman, who was identified only by the initials RH, was tried at Dubai Criminal Court.

News

UAE

Woman jailed for six months after being drunk in public in Dubai

'Gulf citizen' also fined Dh20,000 by Dubai Criminal Court after causing disturbance and assaulting police

The National

March 10, 2025

A woman who assaulted police officers after she had caused a disturbance while drunk in Dubai has been sentenced to six months in prison.

The woman, referred to only as a "Gulf national" with the initials RH, was sentenced at Dubai Criminal Court where she also received a Dh20,000 ($5,445) fine and now faces deportation.

"The defendant had been arrested while under the influence of alcohol in a public place, causing a disturbance due to her inebriation," Dubai Media Office said on X.

"She also assaulted members of the Dubai Police and used offensive language against them while they were performing their duties. Consequently, the Dubai Public Prosecution ordered her and the related criminal case to be referred to the Dubai Criminal Court for adjudication."

Last week, Dubai Public Prosecution released a statement about the case, which cleared up why she was facing the charges after comments she had made on social media.

Updated: March 10, 2025, 3:32 PM