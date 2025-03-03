Dubai Police make numerous arrests for begging on first day of Ramadan

Dubai Police arrested nine people on the first day of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> as part of an annual crackdown on begging. The arrests were made as part of a campaign to raise awareness of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/04/05/dubai-police-make-178-arrests-in-first-two-weeks-of-anti-begging-drive/" target="_blank">begging being a criminal offence</a>, and to encourage people to make donations only through official channels, said Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi, director of the antisocial crimes department at Dubai Police. Brig Al Shamsi also urged residents to be alert to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/04/09/is-it-worth-having-personal-insurance-to-guard-against-online-scams/" target="_blank">online scams </a>tailored to take advantage of the charitable mood during the holy month. “Many beggars exploit people’s generosity with deceptive tactics such as using children or people of determination to elicit sympathy. It’s a crime forbidden by the law,” Brig Al Shamsi said on Monday. The clampdown led to the arrests of five male and four female beggars on Saturday (March 1), the first day of Ramadan. Brig Al Shamsi explained that police officers are stationed across the emirate, particularly near mosques and markets, to enforce the campaign throughout the holy month. “There is a traditional way of begging which is near mosques, residential and market areas, and there is the digital begging, including online scams for fake medical emergencies and fraudulent charity projects such as donations to build a mosque outside the country,” he said. “Criminals seek to take advantage of the generosity of UAE residents during Ramadan.” Asking for money illegally in the UAE is punishable by up to three months in jail and fines of Dh5,000. Criminal gang members involved in organised begging can receive a minimum jail term of six months and fine of Dh10,000. Anyone asking for donations on social media without official permission can face fines of between Dh250,000 and Dh500,000, under the UAE's cyber crime laws. Brig Al Shamsi said the force arrested 384 beggars last year compared with 499 beggars in 2023. About 2,085 beggars have been arrested over the past five years in Dubai, according to official figures. “The anti-begging campaign reduced the number of beggars over the years,” he said. The campaign is a joint operation between police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and Al Ameen service. Dubai Police urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to begging by calling the 901 hotline, the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app, or the E-crime platform for online scams.