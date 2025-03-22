New variable parking charges in Dubai to start on April 4

New variable parking fees are set to be charged in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/17/dubai-parking-charges/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> from April 4, following the Eid Al Fitr break. A statement filed on Friday with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), by Dubai's main parking operator Parkin, said that the company had “received a letter from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority regarding the decision to introduce variable tariff pricing”. The filing, signed by Parkin chief executive Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, said that peak pricing will apply for six out of the 14 chargeable hours each day, from 8am to 10am, excluding Sundays and public holidays. Tariffs during the off-peak hours of 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 10pm are expected to remain unchanged. Public parking in Dubai is divided into four zones – A, B, C and D. On Tuesday, Parkin announced on social media platform X that it was in the process of updating parking zones. The provider, set up in January last year to manage parking in the emirate, said at the time that some zones will retain their codes, while others will have updated codes. For example, some zones in “A,” “B,” “C,” and “D” are now labelled as “AP,” “BP,” “CP,” and “DP.” The parking operator has asked drivers to check updated zone codes when parking or to refer to the Parkin website and app. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/10/23/parkin-to-set-up-barrier-free-parking-systems-at-three-malls-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Parkin</a> was listed on the DFM in March 2024. It manages more than 200,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai, including public parking, public multi-storey parking spaces as well as some privately-owned parking spaces under long-term contracts. The company's other revenue streams include enforcement and issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.