Dubai to charge drivers Dh25 an hour to park during major events

Dubai on Monday introduced a new dynamic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/01/03/dubai-sets-up-new-company-to-oversee-parking/" target="_blank">parking</a> pricing strategy, with motorists paying increased fees of Dh25 ($6.80) an hour in traffic hotspot areas during major events. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/02/27/dubais-parkin-to-offer-2499-stake-in-ipo/" target="_blank">Parkin</a>, the company established in January last year to manage public parking operations in the emirate, said the 'Event Hour' tariff was being introduced to “effectively manage the temporary surge in parking demand” witnessed during large-scale exhibitions and conferences staged in the city. The new fixed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/13/dubai-parking-fines-surge-as-smart-inspection-cars-catch-offenders/" target="_blank">parking fees</a> are now in place in areas surrounding Dubai World Trade Centre, which is this week set to welcome thousands of visitors for the 30th annual Gulfood trade exhibition. “Special event parking zones with adjusted rates will be activated to accommodate higher vehicle volumes,” Parkin said. “These zones will be clearly marked during the event, with tariff information clearly displayed and accessible on the Parkin website, via the Parkin mobile app and social media channels.” On social media on Monday, Parkin said the event parking charge would be enforced in areas near the trade centre, with the zone codes 335X, 336X and 337X. Parking fees in the trade centre area range from Dh2 for a 30-minute stay to Dh16 for four hours, at times when major events are not taking place. The specific charge for key events is part of a wider transport strategy aimed at tackling congestion amid a population boom in the emirate. Parkin announced in November it was to increase parking charges to Dh6 an hour for premium spaces and Dh4 an hour for public spaces, during morning and evening peak hours. The new premium parking fares are to come into force at the end of next month, Parkin said. Parkin said the premium parking zones were selected on three criteria. “First, ease of access to the area using public transport, such as areas within 500 metres of a metro station; second, areas with high parking occupancy during peak periods; and third, density and congestion, such as markets and commercial activity zones. “It was clarified that premium parking spaces include, for example, commercial areas in parts of Deira and Bur Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Jumeirah and Al Wasl Road and other locations.” Premium parking areas are categorised as those in high-demand, densely populated areas, including those adjacent to or near public transport infrastructure. The cost of driving through Dubai's network of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/23/dubais-two-new-salik-gates-go-live-on-sunday/" target="_blank" rel="">Salik toll gates</a> increased last month. Motorists travelling during busy hours now pay Dh6 - up from a flat Dh4 charge previously - while the off-peak rate is Dh4. The gates are free to cross between 1am and 6am. The toll charge is Dh4 on Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions or major events. Two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/01/dubais-two-new-salik-toll-gates-to-be-activated-on-november-24/" target="_blank">new Salik gates</a> in Dubai – at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and at Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road – were activated in November, which took the number of toll gates in the emirate to 10. Increasing the cost of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/28/dubai-to-raise-salik-toll-gate-prices-during-rush-hour/" target="_blank">Salik toll gates</a> and parking during rush hour is likely to see an eventual reduction in the level of congestion on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai's</a> main roads, a leading UAE road safety campaigner previously told <i>The National</i>. "This [increase in fees] ticks multiple boxes," said Thomas Edelmann, managing director of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/15/people-in-uae-more-worried-about-road-accidents-than-job-losses-new-poll-reveals/" target="_blank" rel="">Road Safety UAE</a>. "It sends out a strong message and hopefully will encourage people to be a bit more creative in how they travel and to consider not using their cars during rush hour. If you look at the cars on the roads during this period, there are a lot of vehicles with just one person inside."