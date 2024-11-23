The new Salik gate at Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road will be operational on November 24. Photo: The National
Dubai’s two new Salik gates go live on Sunday

The tolls will be in operation on Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and in Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road

Sneha May Francis

November 23, 2024

