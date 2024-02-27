Dubai's Parkin to offer 24.99% stake in IPO

Parkin, the company set up by Dubai to oversee parking operations, will offer a 24.99 per cent in an initial public offering as the emirate continues efforts to boost its capital markets.

Established as a public joint stock company under a new law in January, Parkin will offer 749.7 million shares in the public float on the Dubai Financial Market, according to a prospectus issued by the company on Tuesday.

Subscriptions start from March 5 until March 12 for the first tranche for retail investors and end on March 13 for institutional investors.

The price range is set to be announced on March 5.

The company plans to list on March 21.

Parkin oversees all public and private parking in Dubai, and is responsible for issuing permits to drivers, enabling them to subscribe to public parking, use and operate it, and to reserve parking spaces.

It is also tasked with establishing, designing and managing private parking spaces, as well as investment in related business activities, among other responsibilities.

The ownership percentage of the Dubai government “must not fall below 60 per cent” of the company's capital when its shares are offered, under the law.

Dubai announced plans in November 2021 to list 10 state-owned companies to increase the size of its financial market to Dh3 trillion ($816.8 billion), as well as set up a Dh2 billion market-maker fund to encourage the listing of more private companies from sectors such as energy, logistics and retail.

Five state-owned enterprises have listed on the DFM since 2022.

The listing of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority was the largest GCC IPO in 2022, raising $6.1 billion.

State-owned Tecom, Salik and Empower collectively raised $2.2 billion in June, September and November 2022, respectively.

In November last year, Dubai Taxi Company raised $315 million from its IPO after recording an oversubscription level of 130 times in aggregate.

