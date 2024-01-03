Dubai sets up new company, Parkin, to oversee parking

Dubai has set up a new company that will oversee operations related to parking spaces in Dubai, under a law issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Parkin, a public joint stock company will be tasked with creating, planning, designing, operating and managing public parking spaces under legislation regulating them, the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

The new company will have financial, administrative and legal autonomy to fulfil its responsibilities for 99 years, commencing from the date of its registration. It will be renewed for a similar period.

The law permits people to own shares in Parkin through public or private subscription although the ownership percentage of the Dubai government “must not fall below 60 per cent” of the company's capital when its shares are offered.

“The Executive Council of Dubai has the authority to determine the percentage of shares that may be transferred to third parties through public or private subscription,” it said.

It did not specify when or what percentage of shares the government plans to sell.

Under the new law, the Roads and Transport Authority will delegate responsibilities related to public and private parking, as well as the issuance of relevant permits.

This handover of duties is to be reached by a franchise agreement to be finalised between the authority and Parkin, according to the statement.

