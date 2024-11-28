Dubai to raise Salik toll gate prices during rush hour

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> is raising the charge for drivers to pass through the city's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/30/salik-dubai-new-rules-what/" target="_blank">toll gates</a> for the first time, from Dh4 ($1.10) to Dh6 ($1.60) during rush hour. Drivers will pay Dh4 during off-peak hours. The city's transport authority has marked 6am to 10am as morning peak hours and 4pm to 8pm as evening peak hours. Off-peak times will be between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am. The gates will be free to cross between 1am and 6am. Throughout Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions or major events, the toll will be Dh4. The decision came just days after two new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/23/dubais-two-new-salik-gates-go-live-on-sunday/" target="_blank">Salik gates</a> opened in Dubai. The variable rates will start at the end of January 2025, and are part of a “comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic flow”, the authority added. RTA Dubai has also increased parking rates, to Dh6 per hour for premium spaces and Dh4 per hour for public slots during morning peak hours (8am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). This will come into effect at the end of March. The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10am to 4pm, and from 8pm to 10pm. Parking will be free from 10pm to 8am, and on Sundays. The authority also raised parking charges around event zones to Dh25 per hour. This will be rolled out initially around Dubai World Trade Centre from February. Salik recorded a nearly 9 per cent rise in its third-quarter profit after tax. Net profit in the three months until the end of September climbed 8.8 per cent annually to Dh277.3 million ($75.5 million), the company said in its filing to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/05/01/dfm-unveils-new-platform-to-help-companies-raise-money/" target="_blank">Dubai Financial Market</a>, where its shares trade. Revenue for the quarter increased 7.3 per cent to Dh546.1 million, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) jumping 14 per cent to Dh376.7 million. Toll use revenue rose 5.7 per cent annually to Dh468.4 million, while revenue from fines and penalties in the third quarter rose almost 8 per cent to Dh58.7 million. The number of net violations grew 0.8 per cent to hit about 670,000 during the quarter. For the first nine months of the year, net profit was up 2.4 per cent annually at Dh822 million, with revenue 6.2 per cent higher at Dh1.64 billion. Toll use revenue grew 5.1 per cent on an annual basis to Dh1.42 billion. Fines and penalties increased 7.6 per cent to Dh174.8 million, contributing 10.7 per cent to the total revenue during the period, while ebitda leapt nearly 9 per cent to Dh1.12 billion.