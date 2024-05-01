DFM unveils new platform to help companies raise money

Dubai Financial Market has launched a new platform to help family businesses and small companies raise money as an alternative to initial public offerings.

Companies can access capital through diverse assets including equity and debt through the Arena platform, the DFM said on Wednesday.

Venture capital firms can also expand their investor base by selling private market shares and accessing more liquidity as part of the new initiative.

The new platform supports growth opportunities for both companies and investors.

“For companies seeking to raise over Dh35 million [$9.53 million], Arena offers cost-effective access to an extensive network of investors and fosters a collaborative approach with transparency throughout the process,” the DFM said, while adding the new platform serves as a regulated alternative to conventional financing routes and helps private companies access capital markets directly.

Family businesses and small and medium enterprises play a vital part in the UAE’s economy.

About 90 per cent of private companies in the country are family-owned, a report by the UAE Ministry of Economy says. They also employ more than 70 per cent of the private-sector workforce.

Family businesses operate in a range of vital sectors including property, construction, retail and wholesale trade, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, financial services, health care, education and technology.

“Arena acts as a catalyst to enhancing the funding ecosystem for growth companies, paving the way for a more vibrant and inclusive investment ecosystem,” said Hamed Ali, DFM's chief executive.

“Through a technology-powered platform, Arena is designed to facilitate seamless processes, including due diligence, book building, brokered trades and settlement, fundamentally reshaping the landscape of investment accessibility and efficiency.”

The announcement of the new initiative comes as companies continue to list their shares on DFM amid strong growth in the UAE’s economy.

In November 2021, Dubai said it would list 10 state-owned companies and establish a Dh2 billion market maker fund to encourage listings from private companies in sectors such as energy, logistics and retail.

The government aims to expand the size of the emirate's financial market to Dh3 trillion. Six state-owned enterprises have listed on the DFM since 2022.

DFM also announced strong financial results for the first quarter, with net profit attributable to owners of the company rising more than 150 per cent to Dh89.5 million on the back of higher trading commission fees and investment income.

In the first quarter of this year, DFM attracted 44,259 new investors, it said in a separate statement.