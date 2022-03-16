Playa Hotels & Resorts to bring luxury all-inclusive stays to Saudi Arabia

Travellers visiting Saudi Arabia will soon be able to book beachfront all-inclusive stays as Playa Hotels & Resorts is coming to the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) announced the signing of a new deal on Tuesday with the leading all-inclusive hotel operator.

Best known for their beachfront hotels in the Caribbean and Mexico, Playa Hotels & Resorts has chosen Saudi Arabia as its first destination outside the Americas.

Playa Hotels & Resorts is famed for its all-inclusive stays where food, beverages, children's clubs, taxes and activities are typically included in the stay rate. Photo: Playa Hotels & Resorts / Facebook

Plans are in place to open more than one resort, with locations set to be along the kingdom’s Arabian Gulf and Red Sea coastlines.

The group is famed for its all-inclusive stays where food, beverages, children's clubs, taxes and activities are typically included in the stay rate.

“Through this partnership with Playa Hotels Resorts, we demonstrate our commitment to providing the kingdom with the latest in world-class hospitality offerings. This agreement is the most recent in a series of efforts to enable the private sector to develop high-potential tourism destinations in line with the National Tourism Strategy,” said Qusai Al-Fakhri, chief executive of TDF.

Bruce Wardinski, chief executive at Playa Hotels & Resorts said the company was pleased to bring a “unique concept to the kingdom“.

Playa Hotels & Resorts oversees 22 hotels located in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic with a capacity of 8,366 rooms. It typically collaborates with big hospitality brands such as Hilton, Wyndham and Hyatt.

For Saudi Arabia's tourism industry, the group’s all-inclusive model promises predictable revenue and higher customer satisfaction. Meanwhile travellers will benefit by being able to indulge in free-flow service of food, drinks and experiences, all the while knowing what their bill will be upon checkout.