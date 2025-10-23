As UAE's first gaming resort looms, Ras Al Khaimah trades quiet charm for bold ambition

Once known as a quiet destination offering an escape from the bustle of city life, Ras Al Khaimah is stepping into the spotlight with a series of projects. These take in everything from ambitious resorts and luxury residences to fine dining restaurants and ramped up adventure activities.

At the centre of the transformation is Wynn Al Marjan Island, one of the region’s most anticipated hotels, which is scheduled to be completed in March 2027.

The built-up area of the integrated resort in the UAE will span more than 465,000 square metres – putting it in the same league size-wise as the brand's flagship resort in Las Vegas. The 70-storey tower will include 1,530 hotel rooms, plus 22 marina villas adjacent to the main complex.

While the gaming component has drawn the most attention, Tariq Bsharat, Marjan's group chief strategy and business development officer, says the resort will offer much more. “There are 40-plus luxury shops that will rival Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall, as an example, as well as 20-plus restaurants, most of them curated by Wynn. There’ll be a large Mice [meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions] area, a beautiful spa and full-scale shows.

“We’re sticking to the March 2027 date and everyone’s working hard to make sure we stay on track,” adds Bsharat.

'There is a grit here'

Beyond its scale, the project represents a pivotal moment for the northern emirate.

Earlier this month, Marjan Beach development was announced as part of RAK Vision 2030. Spanning 7.9 million square metres, the mixed-use destination is expected to accommodate more than 100,000 people living and working across the area.

Marjan Beach's masterplan features eight neighbourhoods, 3km of beach frontage and 604,000 square metres of open green spaces. Photo: Marjan

“There’s a grit here. It’s big enough where you see big things happen, but also the right size where you can have an impact,” Bsharat says. “In a major city, it would be hard to influence so many different things, but here you can.

“To be able to achieve this growth trajectory is special because I don’t know if you get these many chances in a lifetime.”

He says that growth is already visible across several fronts, pointing to three developments he’s particularly excited about: Wynn Resort, which he describes as a “game-changer”; RAK Central, an office hub expected to open in about two years that will attract companies and talent; and Jebel Jais, with upcoming projects such as Saij, A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge, and Red Rock BBQ adding to its appeal.

'We help complete the picture'

Together, he says, these projects represent something larger than the evolution of a single emirate. “I don’t know if anyone is really going to fly into Dubai or Abu Dhabi and come just for Wynn,” he says. “I think people will spend a week or 10 days – three or four days in Dubai, three or four in Abu Dhabi, and three or four days in the Northern Emirates. We help complete the picture.”

A decade ago, RAK was seen as a laid-back outpost, a quiet emirate best known for its beaches, rugged mountains and family-friendly resorts. Today, it’s one of the country’s most ambitious destinations, where multimillion-dollar projects, adventure tourism and hospitality concepts are reshaping its image and its economy.

A rendering of the pool at Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts

“I’ve seen Ras Al Khaimah grow through many stages in the past 10 years. I’m proud of everything that’s been achieved,” says Alison Grinnell, chief executive of RAK Hospitality Holding.

Grinnell believes the emirate’s transformation lies in its variety. “What’s unique in RAK is the diversity of what’s happening. Today, we’re in a beautiful desert resort – peaceful and calm. We’ve got Wynn resort coming, which will be playful and exciting. Then we have resorts coming up on the mountain that are much more about nature and connection,” she says.

“It's exciting that we’re building something that offers something for everyone: tourists, visitors and residents alike. You could come here five times a year and have five different experiences.”

'Each emirate benefits from the others'

This transformation is also lauded by Donald Bremner, chief executive of Marjan Lifestyle, who says the energy surrounding RAK’s development isn’t confined to one project. While Wynn Al Marjan Island has dominated headlines, he says the emirate’s growth runs deeper.

“There’s a real electricity right now. We’ve been working on Wynn, but more broadly we’ve been focused on tourism – and I’m speaking from the Ras Al Khaimah Hospitality side, while Marjan has been leading on the master planning and real estate growth. These are two verticals that have been developing separately for years, and now they’re merging,” he says.

A viewing deck platform at the top of Jebel Jais mountain range. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Bremner describes this period as one of momentum and collaboration, a culmination of years of planning now coming to life across the emirate.

The picture extends beyond RAK, too. Abu Dhabi is entering a new era of growth, from the opening of cultural museums on Saadiyat Island to attractions such as Disney Abu Dhabi, which is expected to draw millions of visitors.

For Bremner, progress is not about rivalry but collaboration. “The wonderful situation we are in right now is one where we have all of the emirates attracting a diverse customer base, whether that’s population, tourism or business,” he says.

“All are benefiting from one another’s activities. Dubai is doing amazing things with its hospitality, but also with its commercial and travel sectors. Abu Dhabi’s doing amazing things with its culture, its events, and its theme parks. All of these facets are pulling more people in and changing perceptions about what this part of the world is all about.”

