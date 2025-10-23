Runners enjoy scenic route in Ajman village named among world's best for tourism

A quiet village in Ajman suddenly found itself well and truly in the spotlight when it was named as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages.

The accolade was received by Masfout just a day before runners from all over the UAE arrived there for a run to showcase the beauty of the mountainous area.

Masfout was the only village from the Gulf region to be named by the UN Tourism Organisation as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages of 2025. The award came a day before the area was the latest in the Emirates Villages Run Series, which offers those looking to keep fit the chance to do so while exploring some of the UAE's hidden gems.

Often overshadowed by neighbouring Hatta, Masfout is known for its marble quarries and castle museum, which tell the history of the traditional village and served as the start line for the races.

Best tourism village

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, hailed the recognition as a “historic crowning moment for Emirati tourism". It reflects the Emirates Villages project's larger ambitions of attracting tourism and economic activity under the Emirates Council for Balanced Development (ECBD).

“We were very pleased to hear this announcement about Masfout last night and today we are here celebrating in this beautiful part of the UAE,” said Abdulla Alblooshi, programme director of the race series from the ECBD.

Mr Alblooshi is running each race carrying a 1.5 kilogram weight to promote the Open Masters Games next year.

He joked how the challenging terrain was a surprise for most people but that it allowed people of all ages to push themselves without limiting their potential.

Scenic and rewarding

Runners faced challenging terrain at the second event in the Emirates Villages Run Series. Photo: Emirates Villages Run Series

Harmke Westervelt, from the Netherlands who lives on a farm in Shawka and enjoys the quiet mountain life, was caught off guard by the challenge the run presented, saying “the trail was pretty tough, I thought it was going to be a road race but it was actually a trail race".

“The community vibe, it is everybody together, it is not about who is the best. Of course there are really talented people especially in the 10k, superfast and professional. But you can just show up and have fun and finish the distance and get the medal and enjoy,” she said.

For 10k runners like Semion Guran, a Moldovan living in Dubai, the race was an “entire journey of ups and downs, like life". The race was unique with hundreds of metres of elevation gain, as compared to the mostly flat races in the rest of the series.

“I will come again with my family and my children,” Mr Guran said. “It is amazing for hiking, you can literally stop every hundred metres and take photos and videos.”

Mercy Kimani has had the “bucket list” goal of visiting every Emirate since she moved to Dubai.

“I took it like an opportunity to be able to travel within the Emirates. This is my first time in Ajman. It is very scenic, very mountainous, and so hilly. I'm loving the place,” she said.

She celebrated by dancing to Khaleeji music with fellow Kenyan runners after placing third overall in the 5km race.

A dance troupe kicked off the race with a cultural performance, with Omani dancers adding to the festive atmosphere. After the race, runners enjoyed local delicacies like freshly cooked harees, luqaimat and karak chai.

The remainder of the Emirates Village Run Series schedule is as follows, with each race starting at 4pm:

Saturday, October 25: Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah

Saturday, November 1: Falaj Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain

Saturday, November 22: Dibba Al Hisn, Sharjah

Saturday, November 29: Al Lisaili, Dubai

Saturday, December 6: Al Shuwaib, Abu Dhabi

