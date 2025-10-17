'Hidden jewels of UAE' on display at Emirates Villages Run Series

Hundreds of runners are set to descend on Masfout in Ajman on Saturday, the second in a series of events highlighting a 'hidden jewel' village in each of the UAE's seven emirates.

The Emirates Villages Run Series aims to promote the history and heritage of lesser-known communities while boosting the local economy − all while encouraging people to exercise.

First stop last Saturday was Qidfa, in Fujairah, where the lush farms and usually sleepy alleyways of the coastal village were filled with the hubbub created by almost 500 runners.

After Masfout, next on the list is Al Rams in Ras Al Khaimah, followed by Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain, Dibba Al Hisn in Sharjah, Al Lisaili in Dubai, and finally, Al Shuwaib in Abu Dhabi, on December 6.

The races are organised by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development as part of the Year of Community, and offer a sizeable total prize pool of Dh500,000 ($136,000).

What is the Emirates Villages Run Series?

“Normally, we see all the runs in the cities and in places that are known to us,” said Abdulla Alblooshi, project manager of the Emirates Villages Run Series.

“But we thought of taking people into a journey, into a more historical, heritage-based, Emirati-style, authentic experience, and showcase those villages through the running series.”

The project is part of a dedicated effort hoping to regenerate villages around the country, with Qidfa the subject of a Dh1 billion development project.

“They are very unique, very distinguished,” Mr Alblooshi said of the villages featured. “They are like the hidden jewels of the UAE. The economic support for small businesses and homeowners in those villages [is another goal].”

Inclusivity and safety is a priority to help encourage physical exercise and community involvement. Entry fees are priced at Dh50, making it one of the most affordable races in the country. Each race hosts a 1.5km, 5km and 10km run.

“We are trying to get everyone involved, from kids to adults to senior citizens,” Mr Alblooshi said. “Promoting a healthy and active lifestyle is a primary goal in those villages and across the UAE.”

'See another side of UAE'

Dubai-based Semion Guran, who ran the 10km race in Qidfa, saw it as an opportunity to see another side of the country.

“It's not only about running, it's also discovering the UAE from this perspective because it will be seven Emirates,” he said. “It's about having fun. It's also about discovering yourself because you are challenging yourself. There are a lot of benefits.”

Mr Guran, who is from Moldova but has lived in Dubai for four-and-a-half years, is “absolutely” planning to run all seven races in the series.

“One of the reasons I started running is because of the influence of the UAE culture: the sport events and the people next to me. In my country, I was not really a runner. But then I started here, to join one event, another event − and during the year there's a lot of them.”

Dubai-based runner Semion Guran said the races offer an opportunity to discover another side of the UAE. Photo: Emirates Villages Run Series

A focus on fitness

The UAE has been heavily promoting physical activity to encourage a more healthy lifestyle for its population, with events happening weekly around the country during the winter months.

Events like the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, and the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon keep residents in shape throughout this period.

“Hopefully this can be the start of something that stays with us for a long time as a national movement,” Mr Alblooshi said.

He emphasised the training collaboration with the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon and the Open Masters Games, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in 2026.

The remainder of the Emirates Village Run Series schedule is as follows, with each race starting at 4pm:

Saturday, October 18: Masfout, Ajman

Saturday, October 25: Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah

Saturday, November 1: Falaj Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain

Saturday, November 22: Dibba Al Hisn, Sharjah

Saturday, November 29: Al Lisaili, Dubai

Saturday, December 6: Al Shuwaib, Abu Dhabi

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989 Director: Goran Hugo Olsson Rating: 5/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund