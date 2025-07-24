What to expect at Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi: Dates, competitions and who can participate

Abu Dhabi will host the Open Masters Games, one of the world's biggest multisport events of its kind, from February 6 to 16. More than 25,000 participants, aged 30 years and above, are expected to take part and will compete across 33 games to be held at various venues across the emirate.

The event is an offshoot of the World Masters Games, which is held every four years, and is popular with retired professional athletes. Open Masters Games, however, is an event open to all, from seasoned athletes to former competitors.

The Masters Games were founded in 1985 and organised by the International Masters Games Association, a body officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

What is Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi?

An international sporting series, Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi will mark the first time the event is being hosted in the Middle East. A celebration of sport, camaraderie and competition – particularly among the older generation – the event is open to all participants from around the world. Competitors need to be aged 30 or above, save for swimming and endurance horse racing (25+) and rugby (27+).

Participants will compete in 29 official sports and four traditional sports including falconry, camel racing, endurance horse racing and dhow sailing.

Unlike other international sporting events, participants compete for themselves and there are no country delegations.

Who can participate?

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi is open to all, from seasoned athletes to first-timers, as long as they meet the age requirement. Of the 33 games, 18 will be open to para athletes and people of determination.

How much does it cost to take part?

Zayed Sports City will host many of the events. Photo: Mohamed Al Raeesi for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Registration costs $75 (Dh275) for UAE residents and $150 (Dh550) for international participants.

All participants will get 90 per cent of the registration fee back upon check-in at the Athlete Welcome Centre, which they can use against meals, hotels and select experiences.

Registration for participants closes on December 31 or until capacity is reached. All the venues will be free to enter for spectators.

Calling all volunteers

Organisers have kicked off volunteer sign-ups to give those interested a chance to be part of one of the biggest sporting events in the country. A total of 20,000 volunteers will be hired, spanning everything from sports management to medical services and catering. The opportunity is open to all, from students to professionals to sports enthusiasts.

“Volunteering in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is more than just a contribution of time – it is a message of passion and belonging,” said Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, chief executive at Emirates Foundation, which is spearheading the volunteer programme.

“The unity of volunteers embodies the spirit of collaboration to work together towards a shared goal: promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging movement and healthy ageing among all members of the community, and across all age groups.”

