UFC fighters take part in public workouts at Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall

UFC fighters took part in public workouts at Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall on Wednesday.

Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder, who headline Saturday's UFC Fight Night at Etihad Arena, were among those to give the public an inside glimpse of their preparations.

Former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker is looking to exorcise the ghosts of his last appearance in the UAE capital, where he suffered a first-round submission to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 last October.

De Riddier is riding a three-fight win streak since signing for the UFC last July, defeating Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland and Bo Nickal, all inside the distance.

“He’s a well-accomplished fighter,” Whittaker said of De Ridder in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“He's been around the track many times, fought for titles, had titles, he's got a lot of divisions. It's going to be a hard fight. He's a veteran by himself. And I look forward to the test that comes up.”

"It’s a big night for me," De Ridder told The National in an earlier interview. "He’s a former champion in the promotion and he’s experienced and travelled the world. But I have been training like mad and prepared to take him on.”

Another fighter being put through his paces at Yas Mall was former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, who faces Marcus McGhee in Saturday's co-main event.

Yan has won his last two bouts, against Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo, as he plots a path back to title contention.

The Russian is confident ahead of the bout: “I hope that my win this weekend will confirm and guarantee that I’m next for the title shot.”

