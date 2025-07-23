Marcus McGhee grateful for surprise UFC Fight Night clash with Petr Yan while Russian eyes another title shot

Marcus McGhee is aiming to make the most of a surprise opportunity when he takes on former champion and third-ranked bantamweight Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night at Etihad Arena on Saturday.

The American goes into the contest with a four-win record in the promotion and 10-1 overall record in a stacked 12-fight card headlined by the middleweight contest between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder.

McGhee, 35, admits he was shocked to get the call to compete against the Russian who has fought 14 times in the UFC – winning his last two fights – with an overall 18-5 record.

A win here will move McGhee to the top three in the category, but he remains realistic, saying he needs another one or two fights to earn a title contest.

“I guess they didn’t find an opponent much higher up the ranks and I got the opportunity, which I’m glad for, and to feature in the co-main fight in the card,” McGhee said at a media event on Wednesday.

“In this game, anything can happen at any given time. This is one of those unforgiving sports, so I'm always just focused and grateful on the task at hand.”

With both McGhee and Yan known for their striking, the American added: “I know we're going to stand and trade, but I definitely think that we're going to hit the ground for sure, too.

“Honestly, I don't hit the ground as much as well, but I have grappling skills as well, and I definitely see us hitting the ground at some point as well. So I definitely think that up and down is going to be there. It's going to be a full mixed martial arts fight.”

Yan is hoping to cement his place for another title fight with victory over the No 12 ranked McGhee. He originally became bantamweight champion at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in 2020 after demolishing Jose Aldo.

“I don't think there's anybody who is ranked higher or somebody who deserves this more than I do,” he said of a potential rematch against title holder Georgian Merab Dvalishvili, against whom he lost via unanimous decision in 2023.

“With the confidence and a win on the night, I'll make sure to cement my place as the next contender. At this moment I have my own goals, my own ambitions to fight for the title.”

The main card also includes a middleweight clash between Shara Magomedov and Marc-Andre Barriault, Asu Almabayev's flyweight clash with Jose Ochoa and Nikita Krylov and Bogdan Guskov's lightweight bout.

LIVERPOOL%20TOP%20SCORERS %3Cp%3E(Premier%20League%20only)%3Cbr%3EMohamed%20Salah%20129%3Cbr%3ERobbie%20Fowler%20128%3Cbr%3ESteven%20Gerrard%20120%3Cbr%3EMichael%20Owen%20118%3Cbr%3ESadio%20Mane%2090%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Thanksgiving meals to try World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace Hotel, Dubai. On Thursday evening, head chef Diego Solis will be serving a high-end sounding four-course meal that features chestnut veloute with smoked duck breast, turkey roulade accompanied by winter vegetables and foie gras and pecan pie, cranberry compote and popcorn ice cream. Jones the Grocer, various locations across the UAE. Jones’s take-home holiday menu delivers on the favourites: whole roast turkeys, an array of accompaniments (duck fat roast potatoes, sausages wrapped in beef bacon, honey-glazed parsnips and carrots) and more, as well as festive food platters, canapes and both apple and pumpkin pies. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Address Hotel, Dubai. This New Orleans-style restaurant is keen to take the stress out of entertaining, so until December 25 you can order a full seasonal meal from its Takeaway Turkey Feast menu, which features turkey, homemade gravy and a selection of sides – think green beans with almond flakes, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole and bread stuffing – to pick up and eat at home. The Mattar Farm Kitchen, Dubai. From now until Christmas, Hattem Mattar and his team will be producing game- changing smoked turkeys that you can enjoy at home over the festive period. Nolu’s, The Galleria Mall, Maryah Island Abu Dhabi. With much of the menu focused on a California inspired “farm to table” approach (with Afghani influence), it only seems right that Nolu’s will be serving their take on the Thanksgiving spread, with a brunch at the Downtown location from 12pm to 4pm on Friday.