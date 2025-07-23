Robert Whittaker eyes redemption against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi

Robert Whittaker is out to prove he remains a leading contender in the middleweight division as he takes on Reinier de Ridder in the headline contest of UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night at Etihad Arena on Saturday.

The Australian, 34, suffered a first-round loss in just three minutes and 34 seconds when he was forced to tap out following a face-crank by Khamzat Chimaev in October last year.

Whittaker appears to have put that defeat behind him as the former UFC middleweight champion returns to the octagon more determined than ever to earn another title shot in the world’s lead MMA promotion.

Whittaker arrives with a 26-8 career record. Interestingly, he has never lost twice in a row since his welterweight days in 2013/14.

De Ridder, 34, has a 20-2 record and has been on a roll since moving out of One Championship, in which he held two titles.

The Dutchman stopped Russian Magomedmurad Khasaev by TKO in the first round at UAE Warriors 51 and has then gone undefeated in three UFC appearances. He’s now back in the octagon for the main contest and for his fifth fight in one year.

“He’s a well accomplished fighter,” Whittaker said of De Ridder in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“He's been around the track many times, fought for titles, had titles, he's got a lot of divisions. It's going to be a hard fight. He's a veteran by himself. And I look forward to the test that comes up.”

The Australian believes he has the striking power to tackle De Ridder, a black belt in both judo and jiu-jitsu.

“That's the plan. I'm fast. I'm striking. I'm just going to find holes and openings to close the night. He's a good striker as well. He understands what my strengths are,” he said.

“Well, I think I'm pretty confident. Obviously, I think of my strengths … Well, one of my strengths is the fact that I'm self-orientated. I prefer striking, but if it goes to the ground, I'm more prepared than just the foot.

“If it goes to the ground, it's one of my choices. I'm a striker, I like to strike. My path of victory is to stay in my mix, get my hands on it. You might have it better than before.”

Whittaker is returning to Abu Dhabi for his fourth fight, and said he always enjoyed competing in the UAE capital.

“I enjoy fighting here every time I come to put on a show. I've been fortunate enough to fight here, like, four times now. It’s always been a good experience,” he added.

His challenger De Ridder is competing in a main UFC event for the first time, just 12 months after he appeared at the UAE Warriors.

De Ridder feels his experience in judo and jiu-jitsu, combined with his training with Dagestani wrestlers will come in handy against Whittaker.

“I have prepared well, sparred against Dagestani wrestlers and worked with a Dagestani coach to bring in more variety to my ground fighting,” he said.

“I like the Russian style of wrestling, especially Dagestani and Chechen styles which has more judo influences, and I can use them to trip and throw opponents.

“I try to be in the moment as much as possible. It was crazy I was fighting in the UAE Warriors a year ago and I feel it’s going through the full circuit returning for the UFC Fight Night. Obviously looking forward for it and hopefully a win.”

