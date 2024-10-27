Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after submitting Robert Whittaker in their middleweight bout during UFC 308 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 26, 2024. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Combat Sports

UFC 308: Khamzat Chimaev 'going for the belt' after shattering Robert Whittaker's jaw during stunning win

Chimaev extends unbeaten record with first-round submission at Etihad Arena

The National

October 27, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today