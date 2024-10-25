Dana White hails 'perfect host' Abu Dhabi after Power Slap's first global event

UFC chief Dana White hailed Abu Dhabi as “the perfect host” after it staged <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/08/18/power-slap-to-make-international-debut-in-abu-dhabi-as-part-of-ufc-308-weekend/" target="_blank">Power Slap’s </a>first global event as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/25/ufc-308-time-fight-card-topuria-holloway/" target="_blank">headlined by UFC 308.</a> The historic Power Slap 9, held at the Space 42 Arena in the UAE capital, saw the event take place outside Las Vegas for the first time. The highly anticipated headline bout saw Da Crazy Hawaiian retain his super heavyweight belt after a draw with Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii, while Isaih “Pretty Boy” Quinones claimed the middleweight title with a third-round knockout over John “The Machine” Davis. White, the CEO of UFC, spoke of the electric atmosphere in Abu Dhabi, saying. “This is the first time we’ve been out of Vegas, and the energy has been amazing. “I’m excited for what’s next. Abu Dhabi has been a perfect host, as always. The fact the fans were chanting ‘one more round’ shows how invested they are.” The main event between Da Crazy Hawaiian and Dumpling saw both fighters showcase their resilience, resulting in a split scorecard (48-46, 47-47, 47-47). While the draw left fans calling for one more round, Da Crazy Hawaiian expressed gratitude for the opportunity and vowed to come back stronger in the future. In the co-main event, Quinones’ third-round knockout of Davis solidified his position as the new middleweight champion. Reflecting on his victory, Quinones said: “I came here knowing I’m a force to be reckoned with among the middleweights. “Winning the championship in Abu Dhabi feels surreal – the hospitality here is amazing. I plan to hold on to this title until I eventually retire with it.” Power Slap 9 marks a significant milestone in the sport’s journey, with Abu Dhabi proving to be a pivotal and welcoming location for its international expansion. It also reinforces the fact that the emirate is fast becoming the combat sports capital of the world.