Abu Dhabi to host two UFC events in 2024 with Fight Night added to schedule

Abu Dhabi is to host two UFC events this year, with a Fight Night to take place this summer before its traditional pay-per-view show in October.

The UFC announced on Wednesday the additional event for August 3, which will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

It means the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion will stage three shows in the Gulf this year, with the UFC holding a first Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in June.

It is part of the partnership extension signed last October between the UFC and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

