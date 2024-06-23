Dana White delighted with UFC's Saudi Arabia debut as Robert Whittaker boosts title claims

Dana White is convinced Saudi Arabia holds huge potential as a new market for the UFC after the inaugural event at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh drew 12,000 fans on Saturday.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SAUDI ARABIA RESULTS Main card

Middleweight:

Robert Whittaker defeated Ikram Aliskerov via knockout (Round 1)

Heavyweight:

Alexander Volkov def Sergei Pavlovich via unanimous decision

Middleweight:

Kelvin Gastelum def Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision

Middleweight:

Shara Magomedov def Antonio Trocoli via knockout (Round 3)

Light heavyweight:

Volkan Oezdemir def Johnny Walker via knockout (Round 1)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight:

Nasrat Haqparast def Jared Gordon via split decision

Featherweight:

Felipe Lima def Muhammad Naimov via submission (Round 3)

Welterweight:

Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Nicolas Dalby via split decision

Bantamweight:

Muin Gafurov def Kang Kyung-ho via unanimous decision

Light heavyweight:

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov def Brendson Ribeiro via majority decision

Bantamweight:

Chang Ho Lee def Xiao Long via split decision

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker headlined and starred on the debut UFC Fight Night in Saudi, knocking out opponent Ikram Aliskerov in the first round. Aliskerov was a late replacement for Khamzat Chimaev after the Russian-born Swedish contender withdrew with illness.

Despite the last-minute setback of Chimaev's withdrawal, the event was a resounding success and further increased Saudi Arabia's growing status as a global sports capital, particularly within combat sports. Some of the biggest boxing fights of recent years have been staged in the kingdom, including recently the historic undisputed heavyweight world title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Additionally, the UFC's presence in Saudi further strengthens the promotion's ties to the region. The UFC has a long-standing partnership with Abu Dhabi and will return to the Emirates for their next Fight Night on August 3.

“This is my first time and our first time ever in this market, and we had a capacity crowd here in the arena. It was a great experience,” UFC president White said.

“We sold over 12,000 seats in a new market and everywhere I've gone, there's been people from all over the world here at this event.

“So, it's been good. It was fun coming to this market. And I love how passionate Turki [Alalshikh, Saudi advisor and chairman of the General Entertainment Authority] is about combat sports and what he's looking to do here in this part of the world.

“We come into new markets like we did here and open other new markets throughout the years.”

For Whittaker, he hopes his performance in Riyadh will lead to another middleweight title shot after stopping Aliskerov in under two minutes.

The Australian ended Alikerov’s seven-fight winning streak with a stunning right followed by a perfect uppercut before pounding out for a finish in one minute 49 seconds to close the evening of the 12-fight card.

Whittaker, 33, has clawed back for a middleweight title shot since his defeat to South African Dricus Du Plessis in July last year. He bounced back with a unanimous decision over Brazilian Paulo Costa in February, and now with his impressive win over Alikserov, the Australian is closing in on another shot for the middleweight belt.

“I honestly feel like my goal in mixed martial arts, in combat sports, is to live up to my own potential,” Whittaker said after stretching his career win-loss record to 27-7.

“That's the only thing I want to achieve because I know how good I am. I'm the most dangerous middleweight on the planet. Everyone knows that. But I've got big shoes to fill. And I want to live up to my potential.

“That's the only thing I ask for every fight. Every time I step in that octagon is just to allow me to do what I train to live up to my own potential. Tonight, I feel like I did that.”

White described Whittaker as one of the “absolute best in the world” while praising Aliskerov for stepping up and taking a big fight against one of the best in the world.

“This is a business opportunity and he (Aliskerov) took up that opportunity and came up tonight but came short,” he said.

“It’s not that Ikram doesn’t have the talent to be in there. This is the first time for him in the big stage and I’m sure he felt it. Now he’s got this behind him. He’s got this experience under his belt.

“He came after a full camp. Nobody in the top 15 wanted to fight him and Whittaker took him on short notice and went in there and did what he did. He looked incredible tonight.”