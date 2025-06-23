Family man Robert Whittaker puts his game face on for UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi

Family, the gym and video games make up the “perfect three” in life outside the octagon for Robert Whittaker.

The former UFC middleweight champion’s 16-year journey in the sport is well-documented. However, what is not as widely talked about is the fact he is a family man who spends most of his time at home with his wife and kids, whenever he is not in the gym.

“I'm a family man, I've got a big family. So if I'm not at the gym you'll catch me with the kids. I'm big into video games, I enjoy them for my downtime as well,” Whittaker told The National.

“That's something maybe people don't know, I'm not sure. Otherwise, yeah that's me. I'm at the gym, I'm with my kids or I'm at the computer. That's kind of my perfect three.”

It is a different story inside the octagon, though.

“When I'm in the octagon, across from my opponents, it's business, you know. He's trying to take everything from me, I'm trying to take everything from him but I understand that 15-25 minutes, that's as long as it goes for,” he added.

“Outside of that, I'm a dad, I'm a husband, I'm another man. I'm just another person. We all have our strengths and there's a time and place for everything.”

Next month, Whittaker will have to take a step back from family life as he takes on Dutchman Reinier de Ridder in Abu Dhabi.

Whittaker, 34, enjoys a 26-8 win-loss MMA record, compared to his Dutch opponent's 20-2 record. The middleweights headline UFC Fight Night at the Etihad Arena on July 26.

Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after submitting Robert Whittaker in their middleweight bout during UFC 308 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 26, 2024. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Khamzat Chimaev submits Robert Whittaker at the Etihad Arena Robert Whittaker suffered a shock defeat in the first round at UFC 308 Khamzat Chimaev took Robert Whittaker down in the first round at UFC 308 Khamzat Chimaev celebrates victory at UFC 308 Khamzat Chimaev extended his unbeaten run at the Etihad Arena Khamzat Chimaev overpowered Robert Whittaker in the first round at UFC 308

De Ridder made an impressive debut in the UAE Warriors by knocking out Magomedmurad Khasaev in the first round and was immediately signed by the UFC. He is undefeated in three appearances in the world's lead MMA promotion, ending all of them without inside the distance.

“I look forward to hard fights. They bring the best out of me. Obviously, the crowd and the fans enjoy it. But I like the test,” Whittaker said of his upcoming fight.

“I'm not here to fight chumps. I'm here to fight the best. He's well put together. He's got a good skill set. He's high calibre. So, I look forward to putting on a show.”

Whittaker believes success against De Ridder will take him closer to another title shot.

“Yes, victory against RDR pushes me in the path towards gold. That's what I'm trying to head for. That's the direction I want to head to. It makes me a better fighter,” he said.

Whittaker will look into his opponent’s fighting skills and the challenges he may pose, but believes he will make his own assessment of De Ridder closer to the contest.

“I don't do too much research up until a little closer to the fight night. I let my coaching staff do that, so that I work on skill sets without any predisposition in my head,” he added.

“And once this week, next week, the week after, I'll do my own research and then everything will just click and fall into place.”

Whittaker returns to the octagon for the first time since a first-round defeat to Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 308 co-main event in Abu Dhabi last October.

There, Chimaev handed Whittaker a chastening defeat, crushing several of his teeth in the process.

“Outstanding,” he said of his preparation for De Ridder. “I got that last month to sharpen up. I'm looking forward to getting in there and looking forward to going back to Abu Dhabi.

“I love fighting over there. So yeah, everything's in place and I'm going to be coming in fight week at 100 per cent.”

I love fighting in Abu Dhabi. I jump at the opportunity. Any opportunity I'm given to fight in Abu Dhabi Robert Whittaker

Whittaker hopes to arrive in Abu Dhabi 10 days before the fight; this will be his fourth visit to the capital.

“I love fighting in Abu Dhabi. I jump at the opportunity. Any opportunity I'm given to fight in Abu Dhabi, I take it because I just … I know the area now,” he said.

“I know how I got my set-up, my plans for when we get in, and where we're going to train, who we're going to work with. And I know everything's done well and professionally. So I always look forward to the opportunity of fighting there.”

Whittaker has come a long way in combat sports, after moving on from rugby league in his younger days.

“I've always been in combat sports,” he said. “I don't think I played a lot of rugby league when I was younger. Honestly, that's what I thought I'd be doing professionally, but then kind of branched off into MMA, and I'm glad I did. I did all right.

“Right now my trade is combat sports. After I finish up at UFC, I will probably look to do some jiu-jitsu, some coaching.

“I'm not sure if I'll compete anymore after that. I'll cross that bridge when we get there. I've got some things to do still while I'm active.”

And the first of those on his 'to-do' list is the fight in the UAE next month. Preparation for bouts is pretty much routine: gradually move away from the comfort of home and get into fight mode.

“I stay with my family the entire time, but once I leave for the fight, the closer I get to the fight naturally, I start to hone into those instincts and that headspace of what needs to be done,” he said.

“As the weight starts to come off ... it's natural for me now. I've been doing it for so long, and I've been in the sport for so long that it happens naturally. You know, I don't really need to think.

“I want to get that title. That's what I'm fighting for. I'm doing everything in my power to beat RDR and that'll push me in the direction that I need to go to get rematches or fights with people that are holding the strap.”

Whittaker will not be completely alone in his journey in Abu Dhabi as his family will join him for the contest.

“I can't wait to come out there once again, put on a show, bring my family this time so they can enjoy the area as well ... I look forward to it.”

