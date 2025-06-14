Muhidin Abubakar celebrates first championship belt at UAE Warriors

A tenth career win and first championship title made it the biggest night in Muhidin Abubakar's fast rising MMA career.

Featuring in the UAE Warriors interim bantamweight title contest, the Somali-British fighter clinched a split decision over Brazilian Victor Nunes at the Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

His victory was in part propelled by a lesson learnt from his defeat to South African Luthando Biko by unanimous decision in the Abu Dhabi promotion in September 2022. That defeat lit a fire in his belly that powered him all the way to the title.

“That day I went back dejected and disappointed but determined to push myself that I would return as a better fighter,” Abubakar said, following his third successive win in the promotion.

“I am really overwhelmed of tonight’s result and take back a title belt home as a reward for the hard yards I put in since that defeat. Of course it was a tough fight and I think I deserved it.”

Abubakar reeled off three wins in Cage Steel and FightStar series back in England since he turned professional.

He suffered his only defeat in the UAE Warriors debut before returning to Abu Dhabi after four successful appearances in the FightStar promotion.

Successive victories over Gift Walker and Alfredo Muaiad earned him a spot for the interim championship match.

“It has been a wonderful journey so far and I’ll definitely be back for the title defence anytime the promotion want me for it,” Abubakar said.

“For now, I’m going to celebrate this moment and then after a little break, get back to the gym to stay prepared for my next fight.”

In the co-main fight, UFC veteran Tanner Boser made a successful debut in the promotion against Brazilian Vinicius Moreira in the heavyweight contest.

The Canadian dominated the fight after a close opening round, forcing Moreira to retire a minute and 55 seconds into the third round. Following heavy punishment in the second round, the Brazilian was left dazed and unsteady on his feet.

Vladislav Rudnev maintained his perfect record with a unanimous decision over UAE Warriors debutant Piotr Niedzielski of Poland in the welterweight division.

The result moved the Ukrainian’s record to 11-0 and 3-0 in the Abu Dhabi promotion, inching him closer to a possible UAE Warriors title shot.

Martun Mezhlumyan overcame the promotion’s Brazilian debutant Italo Gomes in the same weight division.

The Armenian clawed back from some heavy early punishments he received to end the contest with a rear naked choke two minutes and 27 seconds into the third round.

Mezhlumyan stretched his record in the promotion to 5-1 after his defeat on debut.

“I love this promotion and I love this city, Abu Dhabi. I have competed in here for nearly five years and I want to keep on returning for as long as possible,” Mezhlumyan said.