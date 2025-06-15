Muhammad Mokaev plots UFC return after Dubai victory: 'I am the only one who can beat Pantoja'

A foot injury towards the end of the first round failed to slow down Muhammad Mokaev as he completed a unanimous decision victory over Brazil's Thomas Assis in the 971 Fighting Championship, stretching his perfect MMA career record to 15-0.

Despite him hobbling back to his corner at the end of opening session, the British-Dagestani flyweight used his superior grappling skills to prevail in the main event of an entertaining 14-fight card at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday.

“I feel amazing with the result and in front of an awesome crowd on my first appearance in Dubai,” Mokaev, 24, told The National.

“I twisted my foot at the end of the first round. So, basically, I just did what I could. The important thing is I am still undefeated.”

Assis, 31, entered the cage with a career record of 12-2 (win/loss) and was a late replacement for the Kazakh Alisher Gabdullin, who was originally slated to meet Mokaev.

“He was a great opponent. He came with a 12-fight winning streak,” added Mokaev. “The 971 FC president Mounir Lazzez has done an amazing job to make this fight happen in Dubai, which is an international venue for many world-class sporting events. It’s also easier for my people to come and support me.

“Dubai was on my bucket list and I have now ticked it. I would like to thank all my fans in the UAE. It doesn’t matter where I fight, they’re coming and supporting me. I will never forget your support and [I will] bring the [UFC] belt to Dubai one day.”

Mokaev was a rising star of the UFC, going unbeaten (7-0) in the promotion, but his contract wasn’t renewed because of issues away from fight night. UFC supremo Dana White said Mokaev wasn't retained “for many different reasons”, implying outside-the-cage problems.

“My time in the UFC was great even though something didn’t go as I wanted. Still, Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell] and Mick [Parkin] gave me the opportunity to show my skills on the biggest MMA platforms in the world,” added Mokaev.

“All this situation, not being re-signed, made me sit and re-watch my circle and see stuff outside and it made me grow. I rather face this adversity than getting cut by losing. I’m still young and if I keep staying focused, more doors will open.

“I don’t like to talk more about it because it can go against my career. Whatever happened, I look past it and want to just learn from the situation and move on to not make the same mistakes I have already done.”

Muhammed Mokaev lands a blow on Thomas Assis. Photo: 971 FC.

Mokaev has left his prospects of returning to the UFC up to the organisers, but will continue to take on all the opportunities to fight in any promotions that might come his way.

“I just want to go out and compete everywhere I can,” he said when asked if he was expecting a return to the UFC.

“I believe I am the only one who can beat Pantoja in that division. I always train and am ready to go, maybe I just cut down on burgers and fizzy drinks, the rest I do the same wherever I am, in the UFC, Brave CF, or 971 FC.

“My main goal is to become the best in the world in my weight category. Right now, I face some adversity in my career but winning the [UFC] belt will taste much better.

“I came to the UK as a refugee. I just thank God that I have home and food, the rest is just part of the journey.”

