UFC 308: Robert Whittaker says no broken jaw but teeth 'moved around' in loss to Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi

Robert Whittaker has given an update on the injury he sustained in his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/27/ufc-308-khamzat-chimaev-going-for-the-belt-after-shattering-robert-whittakers-jaw-during-stunning-win/" target="_blank">first-round defeat to Khamzat Chimaev</a> at UFC 308 on Saturday. Reports that Whittaker suffered a dislocated jaw surfaced after a photograph was shown by UFC commentator Daniel Cormier during the live broadcast. The image was then widely shared on social media. While the image made for grim viewing, showing Whittaker's teeth crushed in an unnatural direction, the 33-year-old former UFC middleweight champion clarified that he had not suffered any damage to his jaw. “It’s a tough gig sometimes but that’s the business,” Whittaker wrote on Instagram. “Big congratulations to Khamzat, he was the better man tonight and that’s all there is to it. I felt great, everything was on point and I was ready. My jaw is good, but my teeth were moved in. It’s a good excuse to fix them properly now.” Chimaev took the Australian down early in the fight and after relentless pressure secured a face crank that forced Whittaker to tap almost immediately. It was Whittaker's first defeat since losing to Dricus du Plessis in July 2023, halting a two-fight win streak as he looked to earn another shot at the South African and current 185-pound champion. It was initially feared that the damage – and the manner – of his defeat to Chimaev could potentially end Whittaker's UFC career, but the "Reaper", whose pro MMA record now stands at 26-8, said he will be back. “I’m disappointed, but I come back better from every setback and every challenge so this is no different,” Whittaker said. “I want to thank my team and everyone who supported me to get here. Time to go spend time with the family for a bit. Be back soon.” Victory over the third-ranked Whittaker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2023/10/18/khamzat-chimaev-insists-he-is-upgrade-on-kamaru-usman-ahead-of-ufc-294-clash/" target="_blank">extended Chimaev's unbeaten record in MMA to 14 victories</a> and rocketed him into the title conversation, much to the chagrin of Sean Strickland, who believes he has a contract for a return fight with champion Du Plessis. It was Chimaev's first UFC appearance in a year following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/23/khamzat-chimaev-aims-to-put-health-issues-behind-him-ahead-of-ufc-308-clash-with-robert-whittaker/" target="_blank">a spate of health issues</a>. The Chechen-born fighter, who now resides and fights out of the UFC, put the division on notice with his devastating performance against Whittaker. “It doesn’t matter Sean or Dricus, just going for the gold. We’ll see what happens next. I’m ready," Chimaev, 30, said immediately after the fight. Champion Du Plessis appeared to welcome the challenge, posting on X after the fight that he "can't wait" to inflict a first defeat of Chimaev's career. When asked about Du Plessis’ grappling at the post-fight press conference, Chimaev quickly dismissed it. “How I did with this guy, Rob, and how he done?” Chimaev said. “Rob took him down, so if Rob took him down, there is salam alaikum [against me].” Whether Chimaev has done enough to earn a title shot just yet remains to be seen, although UFC president Dana White was evasive when asked about the possibility at the post-UFC 308 press conference. If not a title shot, Chimaev said he would be happy to face another former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, or perhaps even a title eliminator against the No 1-ranked Strickland. “For me, Adesanya would be a good money fight because he has a big name,” Chimaev said. “Sean Strickland, we’ve been in the gym. We have some stuff not done yet, so that would be good history as well.”