Petr Yan clinches interim bantamweight title in superb co-main event at UFC 267

Russian claims unanimous decision win against Cory Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi

John McAuley
Oct 30, 2021

Petr Yan was crowned the UFC interim bantamweight champion in Abu Dhabi early on Sunday, then promptly called out “clown” main title-holder Aljamain Sterling.

The Russian, who relinquished his crown to the American in March in controversial circumstances, earned a unanimous decision win against a valiant Cory Sandhagen in the penultimate bout at UFC 267 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. All three judges scored the clash 49-46.

Yan, though, gave credit to his American rival, who took the fight as a late replacement for Sterling.

"Everyone knows I'm the real champion, I'm here to fight anyone,” Yan said. “It's either going to be [former champion TJ] Dillashaw or the clown Sterling.”

The bout, played out in front of a vociferous crowd in the capital, was one of the many highlights on an action-packed card. The level of striking was a sight to behold, with the ever-classy Sandhagen magnanimous in defeat.

“He’s a great fighter, man,” he said. “A great fighter.”

