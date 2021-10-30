UFC 267: Glover Teixeira stuns Jan Blachowicz to become second oldest champion

Glover Teixeira has become the second oldest champion in UFC history after defeating Jan Blachowicz in the headline event at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi to capture the light-heavyweight title.

The Brazilian, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Thursday in the capital, submitted the giant Pole in the second round in the early hours of Sunday, meaning only Randy Coutoure has landed a UFC belt at an older age. The American was 43 when he won the heavyweight crown in 2007.

Teixeira had once previously contest a championship bout at light-heavyweight, seven years ago, when he lost to Jon Jones.

On finally realising a lifetime dream, Teixeira said inside the octagon: “Twenty years baby. I’m breaking the rules, 42 years old. And I’m going to keep breaking the rules.”

On what message he would have for anyone who ever doubted themselves, Teixeira added: “Never give up on your dreams. No matter what people say, don’t listen to those negative people. Believe in yourself, keep going forward.”

“I’ve been in this octagon before. This is my house, I love this.”

Blachowicz, who won the title in Abu Dhabi 13 months ago, paid respect to the victor at the post-fight press conference.

“I wasn’t a champion today,” he said. “He was. He is. No excuses, everyone saw he beat me.”

Asked why he said he felt a little off coming into the octagon, Blachowicz added: “I don’t know. I need to take time to think about it, but for sure something was bad. It wasn’t me. I’m not a quitter, I will not go anywhere, I’m not a coward. I will come back. You’re going to see me in the octagon again.”

Both fighters came into the bout riding five-fight win streaks, and something was always going to give. Teixeira set up the rear naked choke that finished the contest with a sweet left hook.

“He’s three years older than me so I have some time to get this belt back, and that’s what I’d like to do in future,” Błachowicz said, before it was put to him if he would like a rematch.

“We’ll see what happens in future,” he said. “If there is a chance to take a rematch, of course I’d like to rematch everyone I’ve lost before.”