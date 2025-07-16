Hyrox in Abu Dhabi: How first-time and seasoned participants are preparing for the popular fitness race

Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi are getting ready to sprint, squat, row and lunge their way through one of the world’s fastest-growing competitions: Hyrox.

Established in Germany in 2017, it's a fitness race combining endurance and functional strength; the name Hyrox is derived from the words “hybrid” and “rock star”.

The competition comes to the capital for the first time on Saturday. While it has previously been held in Dubai and Sharjah, the sold-out Abu Dhabi race offers both newcomers and returning participants another chance to put their fitness to the test.

'We can do hard things'

Abu Dhabi resident Sumayyah Marit Raidvere is giving Hyrox a try for the first time. She was convinced to join after seeing videos of the Sharjah event on social media. She says she gave in to the “social pressure” when she heard the race was coming to the UAE capital. Although she’s never participated in an endurance competition, Raidvere has run the Brussels and Adnoc 10K races.

Ranim Kaddoura is also a newcomer who decided to take on a Hyrox event after completing the Adnoc 10K run last year.

Kaddoura originally thought she’d need a full year to prepare after seeing videos online. So when a friend suggested they team up for the July event, she was hesitant. After some convincing, she eventually signed up, with a little more than two months' notice to train.

Ranim Kaddoura training for her first Hyrox. Photo: Ranim Kaddoura

She explains that she has a mantra in her household: “We can do hard things.” It's a message she makes it a point to teach her children. “I don’t like the phrase ‘I can’t’ existing in our house. So this was really a confrontation of things I preach at home. I felt I needed to live up to my word.”

What is Hyrox?

Hyrox has four divisions: open, pro, doubles and relay. Each race – no matter where the location – always has the same format.

I love competition, and I’m constantly chasing that next challenge, so Hyrox felt like the perfect fit Mariam Tarek ,

performance coach in Abu Dhabi

It consists of eight 1km runs, each immediately followed by a functional workout station in this order: 1,000-metre SkiErg, 50-metre sled push, 50-metre sled pull, 80-metre burpee broad jumps, 1,000-metre rowing, 200-metre kettlebell farmer’s carry, 100-metre sandbag lunges and 100 repeated wall balls. The weight for some of the stations will vary based on division.

The energy at a Hyrox event can be electric as it consists of a mix of music, cheering spectators and the constant movement of athletes powering through each station.

'Constantly chasing that next challenge'

Though the competition is strenuous, those who have participated before believe it is worth it. Mariam Tarek, a performance coach in Abu Dhabi, has taken part in three events already.

“I love competition, and I’m constantly chasing that next challenge, so Hyrox felt like the perfect fit,” she says. “The adrenalin makes you want to go out hot, but that’s mistake number one. Pacing is key. It’s a long race, and if you don’t respect the structure, it will humble you.”

Mariam Tarek at the end of a Hyrox race in Dubai. Photo: Hyrox

Mariam Diab, a marketing manager who also works as a personal trainer and group fitness instructor, has competed in Hyrox events in both Dubai and Sharjah. Her interest was sparked by her fitness community, made up of fellow trainers and athletes.

“The training journey was fun, having to do it together. Although it was challenging, it was a new type of training,” says Diab, who had only done HIIT and group classes before.

“We had only started training about two or three months before. My partner and I ended up doing the race and were happy with our time result.”

'Built for inclusivity'

While Raidvere and Kaddoura are preparing for the event in different ways, they share one common denominator: training with a coach who has Hyrox experience.

Steve Pere is the co-founder and a personal trainer at boutique gym GritnCode in Abu Dhabi. Like other gyms, such as F45, GymNation and Warehouse Gym, he runs classes aimed at training those who want to take part. As a bonus, he’s also participated in Hyrox himself.

“Hyrox is built for inclusivity. Unlike CrossFit or obstacle races that require specific skills or technical movements, Hyrox focuses on functional exercises that most gym-goers are already familiar with, such as running, rowing, skiing, sled pushes and pulls, farmer’s carries, lunges and burpees,” he says.

“It’s repetitive by design, with a standard format that allows participants to track and improve their personal time, whether or not they want to compete against others. The structure and exercises help reduce the risk of injury, making it accessible to a wide range of fitness levels.”

Pere has seen people in their 60s as well as those with disabilities successfully cross the finish line, noting there’s a mental and physical toughness in it. Tarek also agrees that although it is challenging, it is something everyone can do.

“The best part about Hyrox? It’s accessible. You don’t have to be an elite athlete. You just need the courage to start,” she says. “Anyone can complete the race. Truly anyone. That’s what makes it special. It welcomes all levels and shows you what you’re really made of.”

'Movements most people already know'

In terms of physical preparation, Pere says Hyrox offers a weekly training programme for gyms to use, noting that it “doesn’t require mastering complex skills”.

Steve Pere trains participants for Hyrox competitions. Photo: Hyrox

“It’s built on movements most people already know from regular gym training,” he adds. “At GritnCode, our programming is split into specific sessions focused on what you want to improve: strength, endurance, conditioning or technical skills like rowing mechanics.”

Even with a familiar course, nerves can still creep in. For Raidvere, the start corridor, burpee broad jumps, and pacing her runs are like “kryptonite”. Kaddoura points to running as her weakest point. Despite having competed in previous Hyrox races, Diab, too, says running remains the most challenging part for her, while Tarek finds the final workout station the toughest.

“Wall balls, hands down,” she says. “You get to the last station and think ‘this is it’, but your legs are jelly, your arms are shaking and your lungs are begging for air. Still, it’s the most epic part too, especially if the crowd is loud and you’re feeding off that energy. It pushes you through the pain,” she says.

Although difficult, Diab says one of the most memorable moments from the event came as she neared the finish line.

Mariam Diab and her partner competing in a Hyrox competition. Photo: Hyrox

“I loved that my family was cheering me on in my first race,” she says. “It was my birthday, so it was a very memorable moment – celebrating being a year older but also stronger, doing things I’ve never done before, challenging myself, only to prove that age is just a number. And to also set an inspiring example to my daughters.”

Tarek aims to become one of the first Egyptian women to rank among Hyrox’s top athletes. Raidvere, meanwhile, hopes to improve her 5K run time and compete in Hyrox Stockholm later this year alongside her sister. For Kaddoura, the race is a chance to strengthen her mindset beyond just fitness.

Those who have already taken part say Hyrox is more than just a race and that it is for everyone. For those still hesitant, Diab offers some encouragement.

“Go for it, enjoy the journey, don't think about the time you finish,” she says. “Stepping into the racecourse and taking part means you already achieved and won. Also, never underestimate what you can do; you will be surprised.”

