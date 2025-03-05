Behind the Hyrox hype: The punishing fitness race UAE fans brand a roller coaster of emotions

It has been taking place in the UAE since 2023, but Hyrox has broken into the mainstream this year. It has been dubbed by experts as one of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/12/21/fitness-trends-2025-hyrox-clubs-healing-practices/" target="_blank"> biggest fitness trends of 2025</a>. From Instagram stories to gym schedules across the UAE, the fitness challenge – and its extensive training programme – is everywhere right now. Here's a guide to one of the most punishing fitness trends around. Hyrox is a subdivision of physical training known as fitness racing, which is made up of a series of challenges designed to test strength and endurance, interspersed with 1km runs between each task. “It is multifunctional training made up of basic day-to-day compound movements with added <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2023/08/15/cardio-exercise-linked-to-reduced-risk-of-nine-cancers-in-men/" target="_blank">cardiovascular endurance</a> and muscular endurance,” says Mark Boyd. He is a performance coach who has trained people for Hyrox events. “What’s missing in events like [weightlifting-based challenges] Strongman and Strongwoman is the cardio side of things, and Hyrox is a nice hybrid of all the movements, hitting all the different fitness aspects in one go: push, pull, carry, run.” Hyrox evolved from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/crossfit-has-outgrown-greg-glassman-uae-gyms-join-global-movement-to-cut-ties-with-the-brand-1.1031112" target="_blank">popular CrossFit workout</a>, which fuses high-intensity interval training (or HIIT) with strength and conditioning. To this, Hyrox adds running and more strength challenges. Rayyan Yacob Agha, managing director of Project 206 Sport Clubs and Facilities Management, says that Hyrox is “injecting a dynamic twist” to the fitness racing scene, “with a focus on functional fitness movements”. “Drawing inspiration from obstacle course racing and endurance events, it has quickly become a unique challenge by blending various physical challenges in a competitive format,” he adds. The event launched in Germany in 2017 and now includes races in 20 countries and more than 30 cities. It was first held in the UAE in September 2023, the next event is taking place in Sharjah on April 12. There are also world championships. This year's challenge takes place in Chicago in June. Participants sign up for a 12-week programme of conditioning to prepare for the main competition. There are four options: as an individual in the open and pro categories, with the latter featuring heavier weights. Doubles is for those working with a partner, and there’s also the option of entering as a relay team of four. The race begins with a 1km run, followed by a 1,000-metre SkiErg workout – an upright skiing machine that works the shoulders and core muscles. Another 1km run is followed by a 50-metre sledge push, targeting the lower body and core. There is then a 50-metre sledge pull, 80-metre burpee broad jump, 1km row, 200-metre farmers carry, 100-metre sandbag lunges using 10, 20 or 30kg, and 75 or 100 wall balls, depending on the level you’re competing at. Each challenge is followed by a 1km run, until eight have been completed. Those working as a pair can alternate strength challenges, or do half the work each, but both must complete the runs. Relay teams are made up of four people<b> </b>with each teammate completing two 1km runs and two workout stations. “The training is brutal, nothing like I’ve ever done before,” says Mark Tucker, director of operations at Dubai Safari Park. “Some days everything is great and you feel really good and the next time you feel so fatigued.” Lucy Kirk, a senior technical project manager, adds: “Training is intense and constant. My body has never hurt so much after training in my life, but enjoyment and fulfilment are the most important feelings for me. “I love a challenge and I love the fact that you get a real hit off it. The endorphins you get from just completing a very hard training session gives you such a hit afterwards.” Participants can follow a structured food plan for training and non-training days, which allows for one cheat day a week. “It increases your awareness around nutrition,” says Tucker. “Even on your cheat day, you can eat what you want, but you find yourself being cautious and still eating well.” He adds: “I have had some serious wobbles, thinking that this isn’t for me, that I can’t do it, I have a knee injury, I’m too old. And then I look at my times in training and think: ‘I can do this.' It’s a complete roller coaster of emotions physically and mentally.” “Hyrox is designed to be inclusive, and hundreds of adaptive athletes have successfully completed the challenge,” says Agha. “Each event features an adaptive division, including categories like pairs of doubles or relay teams of four. It's accessible to a wide range of participants, ensuring that even those with minimal preparation can take on the Hyrox challenge.” The programme helps to build strength and fitness, allowing for peaks and recovery, leading up to the competition. “In my opinion, this is more accessible than CrossFit, which has gymnastics elements,” says Boyd. “People like a challenge and goal-based fitness is the perfect way to achieve that. Like with any performance sport, you build to a peak, then have a base level of fitness you return to. If you continue bringing to peak, then back down, this is the way to ensuring your base level of fitness rises each time.” Tucker adds: “My fitness background was never in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/the-importance-of-cardio-exercise-in-weight-loss-weight-maintenance-and-good-heart-health-1.201385" target="_blank">cardio</a>, it was all strength-based and weights, so this has been completely out of my comfort zone. I saw it as a challenge, if I can do this, as someone who doesn’t run, then I can put my mind to do anything.”