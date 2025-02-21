Sarah Lindsay at her Roar Fitness centre in Dubai. Photo: Sarah Lindsay
Forget longevity and focus on living better, experts say

You can’t stop ageing, not yet, but you can live healthier for longer if you work on short-term aims for long-term goals

Gemma White

February 21, 2025