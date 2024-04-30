President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates camel racing team in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received the Presidential Camel Racing Team.

He was joined by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during the reception at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, on how the team performed this season, state news agency Wam reported.

The President congratulated the team and stressed how important traditional sport is to the people of the UAE. He added that he is keen to promote and preserve these traditions for future generations.

The team won the UAE President's Sword – their fifth sword of the season – in the recent Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing at the 2024 Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival.