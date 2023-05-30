Dubai's Al Gaffal race features 125 traditional dhows

This year's edition of Dubai's Al Ghaffal race featured 125 traditional dhows setting sail from Sir Bu Nair Island on Tuesday morning.

The 18-metre boats raced along the coast of Dubai, on a 92km course passing Crescent Moon Island. They crossed the finish line near Burj Al Arab hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

The heritage race, organised by the Dubai International Marine Club, is the largest traditional sailing race in the world.

It was conceived by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid in 1991 and has been held every year since then at the end of the marine sports season.