Dubai Ride brings thousands of cyclists to Sheikh Zayed Road for early morning challenge

Tens of thousands of cyclists descended onto Sheikh Zayed Road in the early hours to race down the famous 14-lane road in what has now become an annual event. As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/11/03/dubai-ride-2024-date-registration-bib-collection/" target="_blank">Dubai Ride</a> transformed the usually busy highway as it <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/07/dubai-sheikh-zayed-road-closed/" target="_blank">closed for a few hours</a> and was instead filled with cyclists rather than cars. The road is scheduled to reopen at 10am on Sunday but there may be a knock-on effect on traffic throughout the morning. This year, experienced riders took to the street as early as 5am – before sunrise – for a new feature called Speed Laps, which was open to cyclists who could maintain an average speed of 30kph, allowing them to be part of the first group of riders. Other routes included a 4km and 12km ride that began at 6.15am with five starting points to choose from on Sheikh Zayed Road. The 4km downtown family route went down Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. It's a flat route, making it suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Meanwhile, the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route went from Dubai World Trade Centre, past landmarks including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/02/22/dubais-museum-of-the-future-attracts-one-million-visitors-in-first-year/" target="_blank">Museum of the Future</a> and Coco-Cola Arena to Safa Park and back. It also included a climb over the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/25/dubai-canal-opening-sheikh-mohammed/" target="_blank">Dubai Canal Bridge</a>, making it a better option for the more experienced cyclists. On November 24, the road will close again for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/10/27/dubai-run-2024-registration-details/" target="_blank">Dubai Run</a>, which will be the grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. About 230,000 participants are expected to join this year. There will be two scenic routes to choose from – a 5km run for beginners and families, or a more challenging 10km route for seasoned runners. First launched in 2017 by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/13/uae-royals-britain-scotland-summer-holiday/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle. The 30x30 challenge aims to get people to do at least 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sports sessions in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.