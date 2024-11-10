Early participants take part in Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. All photos: Ruel Pableo for The National

Dubai Ride brings thousands of cyclists to Sheikh Zayed Road for early morning challenge

The usually busy 14-lane road closed for a few hours and was instead filled with cyclists rather than cars

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

November 10, 2024

