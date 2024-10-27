Dubai Run 2024: Date, registration details, bib collection and more

The month-long <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/dates-for-dubai-fitness-challenge-2024-date/" target="_blank">Dubai Fitness Challenge</a> is under way, with the entire emirate transforming into something akin to a giant open-air gym. First launched in 2017 by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/13/uae-royals-britain-scotland-summer-holiday/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the event encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle. The 30x30 challenge aims to get people to do 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sports sessions in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities. One of its flagship events is Dubai Run, which takes place on November 24 with 230,000 expected to join this year. Registrations are already open. Here's what else you need to know. The Dubai Run is an annual community run that takes place over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road for a few hours. The event is typically packed with eager residents of all ages and fitness levels – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/11/26/dubai-run-2023/" target="_blank">last year's run </a>welcomed more than 226,000 people. While it is a free event, registration is required online and participants can choose between two routes and different time slots. The first wave of runners will set off at 4am, but registered participants are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good spot to start. The run finishes at 8.30am, so the roads can reopen for traffic. Children under 13 must be registered by an adult over 21, while those aged 13 to 21 can register on their own but with parental consent. Child strollers are only permitted on the 5km route. Currently, there is no registration deadline listed, however, compulsory participation bibs must be collected by November 23. Two routes are available, and both take place on Sheikh Zayed Road. One is a 5km route, while the second is 10km. The 5km route begins near<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/02/22/dubais-museum-of-the-future-attracts-one-million-visitors-in-first-year/" target="_blank"> the Museum of the Future</a>, passes Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and concludes near Dubai Mall. The route is fairly flat, so this category is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. The 10km also starts near the museum but crosses the Dubai Canal Bridge before looping along the Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate. The route is designed to be more challenging for experienced participants. People of determination can also register for the run, and should contact pod@linkviva.com for details of their route. Once registered, participants must collect their bibs and free shirts at Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village (near Max metro station). Bib collection will be open between November 11 and 23, Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 11pm; Friday, noon to midnight; and Saturday and Sunday, 8am to midnight. Collecting during peak hours might take time, so organisers say to bring a sun hat and water. The bibs are essential for safety reasons. Without one, registered runners will not be able to participate in the event. Parking is available near the starting line, but organisers recommend taking the metro due to road closures. For those registered to the 5km category, head to the World Trade Centre metro station, while those running the longer route can go to the Emirates Towers station. Make sure you have a NOL card with at least Dh15 credit to use the metro. For those who prefer to drive to the event, parking is available in one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route. For 5km runners, parking is available in Dubai Mall. Registered participants will get detailed route maps and parking options closer to the event. Organisers say: “Dubai Run is not a race, please run, jog or walk at your own pace and leave plenty of space for other people to pass you." Stopping to take photos or have a water break is OK, but make sure to not disrupt other participants. There is no bag drop, so participants can bring a rucksack with them to keep their valuables with them. Water stations are scattered across the routes for refreshments. Those who want to grab breakfast after their run can head to Dubai Mall, where many food outlets will be open from 7am.