Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 guide: How to smash your 30x30 this year

The Dubai Fitness Challenge, one of the biggest community events in Dubai, is set to return next month.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, it will run from November 1 to 30.

Returning flagship events include Dubai Ride and Dubai Run, which attracted 278,000 runners to take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road in the early hours last year.

Fitness Villages will also return throughout the month, adding more activities and challenges. Alreem Alredha, manager of Dubai Fitness Challenge at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, told The National: “I'm very excited for the Fitness Villages. It brings people together and it's amazing to see the community spirit, just being able to enjoy some classes together and the fact that they are free.”

But the flagship events “are always a highlight”, Alredha says. “The fun part is getting Sheikh Zayed Road closed down and turned into a running or cycling track, it's amazing for the whole city to see.”

The month-long event, also known as the 30x30 challenge, aims to get people to exercise for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sport sessions in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.

Here are all the free events during Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Dubai Ride: November 2

Participants of Dubai Run 2024 pause for pictures in front of Museum of the Future. Ruel Pableo for The National

Kicking off Dubai Fitness Challenge is the biggest community cycling event in the city. With the first race starting at 5am, the free event will once again take over Sheikh Zayed Road and is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness levels.

Dubai Ride offers two routes – 4km and 12km – and starts from five designated places. Speed Laps, a component launched last year, is for experienced cyclists who can maintain an average of 30kph and will be the first ride to start. All other participants will start at 6.15am.

People of determination will also have a dedicated starting area. Registration is free at dubairide.com.

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle: November 8 and 9

Participants in Dubai Stand-Up Paddle 2024 at Hatta Dam. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Launched in 2023, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle will be held over the weekend at Hatta Dam among breathtaking mountain views. Paddleboarders of all ages and abilities are welcome to join.

Participants will navigate a course – either on their own stand-up paddle boards or using borrowed equipment from Hatta Kayak, available free of charge – and receive a certificate on completion. There will also be sunset yoga sessions on boards, run by expert instructors.

A free shuttle bus will run from Dubai city to Hatta and back. Details of this service will be shared with participants following registration.

Dubai Run: November 23

Dubai Run 2024 participants taking over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road. Ahmed Ramzan for The National

In the biggest event of Dubai Fitness Challenge, thousands of participants will run along the city's busiest road at the break of dawn, turning it into a giant running track. Open to runners of all ages and abilities, the free event gives participants a unique opportunity to experience the city from a different vantage point, passing landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

Dubai Run will offer two routes – 5km and 10km – with both flagged off at 6.30am. People of Determination will have a dedicated start zone with volunteer support at the start and finish. All participants will receive free bibs and T-shirts. Registration will open soon on dubairun.com.

Dubai Yoga: November 30

Yoga experts from around the world will guide participants on how to strengthen their bodies and calm their minds at this wellness event at Zabeel Park. Open to all, the event will start at 2.30pm and include a series of interactive activities with the Dubai skyline as backdrop.

Separate zones for women, families and People of Determination will also be available. A full line-up of experts and other details are yet to be revealed.

Fitness Villages

Fitness Villages will offer several free activities throughout the month. Antonie Robertson / The National

Whether you're aiming for an intense workout or a more relaxed exercise session, Fitness Villages will cater to all fitness levels and ages, including children’s classes, for the entire month, free of charge.

Kite Beach

The largest free sports village in Dubai, and a must-visit hub during the event, the Fitness Village in Kite Beach is the perfect place to discover new activities in a beachside setting.

Central to the village is the main stage, which is set up so those working out can face the sea and watch the sunset during classes such as body pump and Zumba. There is also more space where viewers can sit this year.

New features include a skate ramp, and an elevated rooftop yoga area and longevity space by The Ultimate Human Wellness Clinic – the well-being space by biologist and biohacker Gary Brecka set to open in the UAE next year. There are also areas designed primarily for kids, such as the inflatable obstacle course.

From football and basketball to yoga, spinning and padel, participants can explore a wide variety of classes and sports zones. Several classes by expert instructors will take place daily.

Zabeel Park

This village boasts fitness zones catering to all abilities and sports, including cricket, padel and basketball. Participants can enjoy free spinning and boxing classes or work out at the gym, which also has a children's fitness zone.

Al Warqa'a Park

A key feature in this village is a 2.8km running and cycling track, with a Cycling Hub featuring 75 bikes and mechanics on-site. Besides designated areas for children and women, it features a football pitch as well as basketball, tennis, volleyball and padel courts.

Several fitness classes will also be held daily.

Impact of Dubai Fitness Challenge

At the opening event on Friday, Alredha said she was most proud of how the city has been transformed since the event's inception in 2017. “Now, we are a very fitness-orientated city. In the first edition, we had 760,000 participants and last year [it] was 2.7 million.”

While the numbers during November show progress, Alredha says the impact beyond this month is even more impressive. “It's just become a part of everyone's daily life. Even in the infrastructure now, we have more cycle and running tracks, and we have more outdoor gyms.”

While physical exercise is Dubai Fitness Challenge's driver, Alredha says the new habits formed during these few weeks can lead to a shift in energy levels and mindset, too.

And this has a knock-on effect. “Having a healthier and more active population allows for more creativity and more energy in workplaces, and that will drive a stronger economy,” she says. “The end goal is positioning Dubai as a global leader in well-being.”

