Dubai Ride 2025 guide: Date, registration, bib collection and more

Registrations are open for Dubai Ride, the biggest community cycling event in the city, and one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

To be held in the early hours of November 2, the free-to-attend race will once again take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road. It is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle. This year, the month-long celebration of wellness will run from November 1 to 30.

Also known as the 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to exercise for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sport sessions in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.

Dubai Ride registered a record 37,130 people last year, and organisers are anticipating higher participation this year.

How to register for Dubai Ride?

Dubai Ride offers two routes – 4km and 12km – and will begin at the break of dawn from five places. Speeds Laps, a new component launched last year, is for experienced cyclists who can maintain an average speed of 30kph and will be the first ride to start at 5am.

Registration is free at dubairide.com.

What are the routes this year?

A participant raises up his bicycle at Dubai Ride. All photos: Ruel Pableo for The National People gathered at Sheikh Zayed Road for the event A participant rides with the UAE flag behind his bicycle The event is open to cyclists of all ages and abilities Some participants wear costumes as they took part in the ride Early participants take part in Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge Experienced riders started as early as 5am for a new feature called Speed Laps, which was open to cyclists who could maintain an average speed of 30kph Other routes included 4km and 12km rides that began at 6.15am with five starting points to choose from on Sheikh Zayed Road Sheikh Zayed Road was closed for a few hours for the event The 4km downtown family route went down Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route went from Dubai World Trade Centre, past landmarks including Museum of the Future and Coco-Cola Arena to Safa Park and back This is the fifth year Dubai Ride has taken place On November 24, the road will close again for Dubai Run, which will be the grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge

The 4km Downtown family route follows Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and goes past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. It's a flat route suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route goes from Dubai World Trade Centre, past landmarks including Museum of the Future and Coco-Cola Arena to Safa Park and back. It includes a climb over Dubai Canal Bridge, and is suitable for more experienced cyclists.

People of determination will also have a dedicated starting area, and participants should email PoD@linkviva.com for more information.

What time does Dubai Ride begin?

Dubai Ride starts at 5am for Speed Laps. The starting point is at Gate A next to Museum of the Future, and will close at 5.30am.

For the rest, there are five starting points for the Sheikh Zayed Road route, and one starting point for the Downtown family route. These rides begin at 6:15am, with gates closing at 7:30am.

All roads will reopen for traffic at 8:15am. Participants are advised to finish their rides at the same gate they start from so they can get home easily.

All participants must bring their own bike and wear a helmet. Any type of bike is permitted as long as it has at least two wheels, is safe, roadworthy and has working brakes. E-bikes are allowed, but scooters are not permitted.

What is Speed Laps?

Dubai Ride typically takes over Sheikh Zayed Road, which is closed to regular traffic until 8.15am. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Experienced riders can take on the 12km route on Sheikh Zayed Road at a higher speed, before the first fun riders get started.

Taking place between 5am and 6am, Speed Laps is meant for cyclists who can maintain an average speed of 30kph throughout. The route will go from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back and includes a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge.

While there is a minimum speed requirement, Speed Laps is not a race. Bikes with TT handlebars or clip-on aero bars will be not permitted. All participants must be aged 21 or over.

Participants will be allowed to join their friends and family for Dubai Ride once Speed Laps is finished, but will need to register separately and bring both bibs.

Where and when to collect bibs?

All participants must wear numbered bibs. The collection point this year is at Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village.

It is open from October 29 to November 1. The timings for collection will be 4pm to 11pm on Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 11pm on Friday, and 8am to 11pm on Saturday. Participants must bring their registration QR codes to collect the bibs.

