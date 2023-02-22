Dubai's Museum of the Future welcomes one million visitors in first year

The Museum of the Future has welcomed one million visitors from 163 countries since opening one year ago.

The landmark attraction launched on February 22, 2022. It has a series of experiences created by designers, artists and filmmakers that combine elements of traditional exhibitions and immersive theatre to present visitors with a future they can explore and interact with.

"We pledged that the Museum of the Future would host one million visitors in its first year,” said the museum's chairman Mohammad Al Gergawi, who is also the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“And today we celebrate the achievement of this target and the launch of a new year for the museum, during which we will continue to design the future for a better world for all in the coming years and decades.”

Since its opening, the museum has achieved several other milestones. The seven-storey, 77 metres high structure, has won 10 international awards. It was also listed by National Geographic as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world — before even opening.

It also hosted 180 global activations and events spanning culture, entrepreneurship, space, technology and tourism.

“The Museum of the Future has become a global symbol of the future and a key regional and international hub for the advancement of science and knowledge-sharing,” said Al Gergawi.

Designed by Killa Design, the museum’s unique facade consists of 1,024 stainless steel plates manufactured entirely by robots.

The surface is adorned by Arabic calligraphy designed by the Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej.

Bin Lahej used quotes by Sheikh Mohammed, including one that reads: “We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.”

