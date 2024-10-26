Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is a frequent competitor in races on road, track and water. Reem Mohammed / The National
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is a frequent competitor in races on road, track and water. Reem Mohammed / The National

Lifestyle

Wellbeing

How to get active like Sheikh Hamdan as Dubai Fitness Challenge returns

When it comes to exercise, the Crown Prince leads from the front

David Tusing

October 26, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender