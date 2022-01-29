Cristiano Ronaldo hangs out with good friend Sheikh Hamdan at Aura Skypool

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has barely been in Dubai a week but has had a packed few days of activities as he and his Manchester United teammates returned to the city for some warm-weather training while there's a break in the Premier League fixtures.

The Portuguese superstar has been spotted sunning himself at the beach with his family, working up a sweat at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, surprising girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with a special display on Burj Khalifa on her birthday, and meeting Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

On Friday, Ronaldo hung out with thousands of fans at a special event in Expo 2020 Dubai and then caught up with his good friend Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, at the Aura Skypool, the world's highest 360-degree infinity pool, located on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower.

"Always good to see you bro," the footballer posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself and Sheikh Hamdan.

The pair were photographed on the pool deck of Aura, which looks straight down the trunk of Palm Jumeirah.

"Good to see you too, welcome to your Home," Sheikh Hamdan also shared, along with an Instagram Reels of their meeting.

Ronaldo and Sheikh Hamdan have met many times before. In 2019, Ronaldo spent Christmas at the luxury Bulgari Resort Dubai with his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, where they were joined by Sheikh Hamdan.

"Always great to see you my friend," the footballer posted back then.

In 2020, they were spotted working out together at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. A short clip of the footballer running on the treadmill alongside Sheikh Hamdan was uploaded to the latter's Instagram account, along with the caption: "With the best".

At the event at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, Ronaldo told cheering fans that they were his motivation as he urged them to treat their bodies with respect. The player spoke to the crowds at Al Wasl Plaza about how he stayed fit, encouraged children not to be obsessed with technology and even told them to listen to their parents.

“As you know, I’m going to be 37 soon and I’m still playing because I treat my body good,” he said. “I take care of my body. Age doesn’t matter. What matters is what you give to your mind and your body. I have to tell to young generation [to] believe in themselves and listen to their parents.”

The short chat at the Expo was as part of the health and wellness week at the world’s fair.

“What I’m going to say, it’s coming from the bottom of my heart. I didn’t expect, when I came, to see this many people waiting for me,” Ronaldo said.

He also had words of praise for Dubai. “I love the people, I love the culture,” he said.

When asked about the world fair, he said it was part of what he had come to expect from the emirate.

“Dubai, they always bring something to the table... unique, different and spectacular,” he said.

Scroll through the gallery below for more pictures from the Cristiano Ronaldo event at Expo 2020 Dubai:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans before a Q&A session for Expo 2020 Dubai's Health and Wellness Week at Al Wasl Plaza. All Photos: Pawan Singh / The National

READ MORE

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford - Dubai Premier League XI