Cristiano Ronaldo joins Manchester United teammates in Dubai for training and beach time

Cristiano Ronaldo has arguably earned some rest and relaxation time after the career he's had.

The 37-year-old, top scorer so far this season for Manchester United, has been pictured sunning himself on a beach in Dubai. The Portuguese confirmed his whereabouts to his social media followers.

But it isn't all rest and no work for the superstar, who was also spotted at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex with Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin.

Ronaldo has joined a number of his United teammates for some warm weather training in Dubai while there's a break in the Premier League fixtures.

Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot were also working up a sweat at Nad Al Sheba, while Dalot also went for a cooler option in the -110°C cryotherapy chamber.

United captain Harry Maguire is also in Dubai. He was pictured taking part in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic pro-am alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy.

England teammate and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was playing in the tournament too, as were Liverpool trio James Milner, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the pro-am ahead of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Getty

Meanwhile, the Arsenal squad are set to arrive in Dubai on Thursday for a winter training camp.

“The players are really tired, “ manager Mikel Arteta said after his side draw 0-0 with Burnley at the weekend.

“We had a really demanding and challenging situation in the last four weeks because some players have been sick, injured, and we’ve trying to bring them back, trying to expose them onto pitches when they’ve not been ready.

“We’re going to have a training camp all together in a different environment. We’re going to reunite, refocus and have a good go, because there's still a lot to play for.”

___________________

Premier League 2021-22 top scorers and assists