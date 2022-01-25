Manchester United stars Rashford and Lingard enjoy Dubai sun while Dalot chills at -110°C

Manchester United's season has been very much a case of blowing hot and cold. And now some of their star players are experiencing the extremes - this time in Dubai.

The likes of recent match-winner Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot have been sharing snippets of their training regime at the Nas Al Sheba Sports Complex.

And while they have been working up a sweat under typical UAE sunny skies, Dalot went for an option more akin to the Manchester weather as he braved the cryotherapy ice chamber with temperatures as low as -110°C. The treatment, which lasts just a few minutes, is meant to bring a number of health benefits.

Lingard has been a regular visitor to Dubai in recent years, and this visit comes at a time when speculation around his Manchester United future is rife. Newcastle United are reportedly pushing hardest for his signature with just a few days of the transfer window remaining. Newcastle have also been in the Middle East this week at a training camp in Saudi Arabia.

Rashford, meanwhile, has burst back into form following criticism of his recent performances. The England international netted in the 3-1 victory over Brentford and then grabbed the last-minute winner against West Ham at the weekend.

He was seen practising his finishing in Dubai as he seeks to continue his scoring form when United return to action in the FA Cup on February 4.

Nad Al Sheba has been a popular location for Europe's football elite with its extensive facilities and pleasant winter climate.

United's Paul Pogba was in attendance in December as he worked on his recovery from injury.

Meanwhile, United captain Harry Maguire was also spotted in Dubai. He was pictured with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Irish golfer Shane Lowry.

The Premier League is on hold for two weeks with the next clash between Burnley and Watford on February 5. Manchester United travel to Burnley on February 8.

