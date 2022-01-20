Brentford v Manchester United player ratings: Jensen 5, Toney 7; De Gea 9, Elanga 7

Second-half goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and substitute Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday.

Ivan Toney scored a consolation for Brentford with five minutes left but the Bees were left to rue a number of missed opportunities in the first half.

In particular, midfielder Mathias Jensen could, and perhaps should, have had a first-half hat-trick when he put one early chance wide and twice saw David de Gea block his shots when through on goal.

And Brentford paid for their profligacy in front of goal when teenager Elanga headed United ahead following a lovely Fred pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo's perfect chest pass helped Bruno Fernandes set up the second unselfishly for Mason Greenwood.

The Portuguese veteran was substituted with 20 minutes left and made his feelings to Rangnick very clear in a petulant display of frustration in front of the rest of the United bench

Rashford, though, made it three with a near-post finish after 77 minutes, after Fernandes turned provider again.

The win leaves United in seventh place in the Premier League, two points behind West Ham in fourth. Brentford are 14th, 10 points clear of the bottom three.

You can see the player ratings from the game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.